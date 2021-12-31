Natural and Organic Flavors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach US$ 10.6 Billion from 2020 to 2027

Natural and Organic Flavors Market

Natural and Organic Flavors Market continues to witness robust growth as Else Nutrition launches two new flavors of its complete nutrition shakes for kids

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural and Organic Flavors Market continues to witness robust growth as Else Nutrition launches two new flavors of its complete nutrition shakes for kids, Banana Chia and Mango Chia with clean label , Plants and animals, such as vegetables, dairy products, edible yeast, herbs, meat, and poultry, are used to create natural flavours. By roasting and heating animal or plant products, natural flavours can be obtained. Natural flavouring improves the taste and quality of food and is widely used in food and beverage products.

In terms of revenue, the global natural and organic flavour market is expected to reach around US$ 10.6 billion by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.1 percent over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Overview

Natural flavor is a term that can apply to herbs, vegetables, and essential oils, as well as to edible yeast. Some of these ingredients are obtained directly from plant matter, such as raw cacao, while others come from single chemical compounds that are naturally present in various materials. For instance, the ingredients in a flavored vinegar do not include any animal products, although they may contain a small percentage of animal fat.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐬 : GNT International B.V., Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Kalsec Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (LycoRed), Naturex S.A., Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Symrise AG.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for natural food ingredients due to rising cases of chronic diseases is expected to drive growth of the global natural and organic flavors market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, over 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and above were overweight, of which around 650 million were obese. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular disease worldwide. Such a high incidence of chronic diseases has increased the adoption of natural food ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, fish, eggs, etc.

However, the high cost and limited availability of raw materials combined with the low stability of natural colors are expected to restrain growth of the global natural and organic flavors market during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted growth of the global natural and organic flavors market. Since the outbreak, many countries implemented strict nationwide lockdown policies, in order to curb the spread of the virus. As a result of this, the manufacturing activities across various industries were suspended temporarily. The global supply chain industry also witnessed significant disruption due to restrictions of international trade and travel. However, the rollout of vaccines and declining cases of COVID-19 are expected to support the market to regain its lost traction.

Key Takeaways

The global natural and organic flavors market is expanding rapidly, registering a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. This is owing to growing demand for natural and clean label products. For instance, in September 2021, Else Nutrition launched two new flavors of its complete nutrition shakes for kids, Banana Chia and Mango Chia with a clean label and sustainable products.

Among regions, North America is expected to exhibit strong growth in the global natural food colors market over the forecast period. This is owing to stringent regulations on the use of harmful synthetic colors containing arsenic, lead, and mercury.

Opportunities in the Market

The growing popularity of spicy flavours in various edible products is expected to provide ample opportunity for food and beverage manufacturers. Hot and spicy flavours are becoming increasingly popular among consumers around the world. For example, Wonderful® Pistachios introduced two new flavours to its Wonderful Pistachios No Shells line in July 2019: Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted—two distinct flavours that allow the brand to reach two distinct categories of snacking fans: those seeking heat and those seeking a sweet escape.

Market Taxonomy

Global Natural and Organic flavors Market, By Flavor Type:

Natural

Organic

Global Natural and Organic flavors Market, By Source:

Fruit & Fruit Juice

Berries

Citrus

Drupes

Pepos

Pomes

Others

Vegetable & Vegetable juice

Plant & Botanical

Spices

Herbs

Others

Meat & Seafood

Meat & Poultry

Seafood

Dairy

Dairy products

Edible East

Global Natural and Organic flavors Market, By Product Type:

From the Named Fruit (FTNF)

With Other Natural Flavors (WONF)

Oleoresin

Meat & Dairy Flavor

Essential oil

Global Natural and Organic flavors Market, By Application:

Food

Dairy Products

Bakeries

Confectionaries

Savories

Beverage

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Nutraceuticals

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we anticipate?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will experience the most growth over the forecast period?

✔ By 2028, which region is expected to have the most market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing in order to gain market share?

