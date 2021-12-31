IMSI Catcher Market Analysis, Trends And Growth Methodologies With Major Key Players - Proximus LLC, Comstrac Limited

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Coherent Market Insights, the IMSI Catcher Market is predicted to grow rapidly in the next years. Analysts have looked at the market's drivers, prospects, and significant changes. The IMSI Catcher Market study shows the market's expected trajectory over the next few years, as well as forecasts. The inquiry is being carried out in order to acquire a better grasp of the market's direction. Through competitive landscape research, the authors of the study have done an excellent job of assisting readers in understanding critical business practices that leading businesses use to maintain market sustainability.

The international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) is a 15-digit number that identifies a mobile user on a global system for mobile communication and a universal mobile telecommunication system network. A telephone tapping device known as an IMSI-catcher is used to manage mobile phone traffic and track the whereabouts of mobile phone users. The man in the middle (MITM) assault' creates a fictitious mobile tower between the mobile device and the cellular networks.

Important Key Players:

Proximus LLC, Comstrac Limited, 4Intelligence, Phantom Technologies LTD, KAVIT Electronics Industries LTD., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH., Red Eye International Ltd., Septier Communication Ltd., Helios Technologies and L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Novoquad, Inc.

Growth Factors of the global IMSI Catcher Market:

• During the projected period, increased demand from intelligence and law enforcement agencies is expected to be the primary driver of market growth. For security reasons, IMSI-catchers are stationed across the country. IMSI-catchers are used by law enforcement authorities to look up criminal histories and conduct investigations.

• Law enforcement authorities can use an IMSI-catcher to identify mobile traffic on the network and target it for interception and analysis.

Segmentation of the global IMSI Catcher Market:

On the basis of type, the global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

• Handheld

• Backpack

• Vehicular

• Others

On the basis of application, global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

• Intelligence Organization

• Government Structure

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa based on region. Because of the presence of prominent competitors such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc. and Novoquad, Inc., North America is estimated to account for the greatest market share throughout the projection period. IMSI-catchers are used by the majority of law enforcement authorities in various countries to protect national security.

Research Methodology:

• Primary Research:

Our analysts interviewed a number of primary sources from the demand and supply sides of the global IMSI Catcher Market as part of their primary research. They were able to collect both quantitative and qualitative data and information as a result of this. End-users are on the demand side of the global IMSI Catcher Market, while distributors, sellers, and manufacturers are on the supply side.

• Secondary Research:

We gather data from a variety of sources during secondary research, including databases, regulatory organizations, gold and silver-standard websites, articles by well-known writers, certified publications, white papers, investor presentations and press releases, and annual reports.

• SWOT Analysis of the Global Market in Detail:

SWOT analysis is a technique that is highly important for existing firms as well as new plans to obtain insight into the past and discover a solution for the benefit of present or future blemishes. The SWOT analysis helps to minimize the company's vulnerabilities while leveraging its strengths.

Reasons To Buy This Report:

• Become acquainted with the market's driving forces.

• Consider how the market has altered and progressed over the time period in consideration.

• Assess and compare the various market-influencing factors.

• Determine who the most strong players in the market are.

• Think about the limits and hurdles that are likely to obstruct the market.