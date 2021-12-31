Epidural Anesthesia Disposable Devices Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton

Epidural Anesthesia Disposable Devices Market

Epidural anaesthesia gives analgesia or decreases pain rather than giving an anaesthetic effect.

This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, limitations, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Epidural anaesthesia gives analgesia or decreases pain rather than giving an anaesthetic effect. Relieves labour pains by injecting anaesthetic into the spinal nerves to decrease pain in the lower back, by giving birth through the vagina, or by caesarean delivery. In anaesthesia procedure, epidural anaesthesia disposable devices are utilized in the spinal area, including the sacral, lumbar, cervical, and thoracic.

The size of the global epidural anaesthesia disposable devices market is US$ 1,056.5 million in 2018, and during the estimate period (2019–2027) it is counted on witness a CAGR of 9.3%.

𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Increased utilization of epidural anaesthesia in caesarean delivery to decrease pain is expected to boost market growth over the estimate period. For example, according to the National Health Service (NHS) Maternity Statistics, about 100,000 emergency caesarean deliveries were carried out in England, U.K., in October, 2018. During 2017-2018, 21% deliveries out of these were performed with epidural anaesthesia.

𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

The growing focus of major players to increase their production facilities and expand their geographic footprint to meet the growing demand for secure and effective pain management during childbirth and surgery will drive market growth over the estimate period. For example, in July 2019, Sarstedt Inc., started building of a medical equipment production plant in the Maryino industrial park in St. Petersburg, Russia. Commercial production of the plant is expected to start in May 2022. Moreover, in December 2016, Sarstedt Inc. Has invested US $ 6 million to expand the Newton manufacturing facility, with this expansion, the company increasing its injection moulding and assembly operation capabilities.

𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Key players performing in the global epidural anaesthesia disposable devices market are 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐕𝐲𝐠𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐎𝐆𝐓 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐒𝐅𝐌 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁. 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆.

Rising product launches by major players are expected to boost the market for epidural anaesthesia disposable equipment in the estimate period. For example, in December 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched BD Pyxis Anaesthesia Station ES platform at the mid-year meeting of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) in Orlando, U.S. BD Pyxis offers medication securety and anaesthesia workflow efficiency in the operating room. This solution helps to control access to medication, standardizes drug management, and supports regulatory compliance.

𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The market for epidural anaesthesia disposable devices in North America is expected to have the largest market share in the approximate period, as the adoption of epidural anaesthesia has increased during labour and product approvals in the region. For example, The utilization of epidural anaesthesia in Canada has increased from 53.2% in 2006 and 2007 to 57.8% in 2015 and 2016, according to the Government of Canada. Furthermore, in May 2019, Flat Medical, a specialized medical technology company in Clinical Securety Solutions, received the U.S. FDA approval for EpiFaith syringes to deliver secure epidural anaesthesia to patients. To stop the Accidental dual puncture this syringe was designed.

Furthermore, given the growing demand for epidural anaesthesia for pain management and the growing approval of products in the region, Europe is expected to play a significant role in the global market for epidural anaesthesia disposable devices in the projected period. For example, In 2018, according to the World Health Organization, epidural anaesthesia was recommended for healthy pregnant women in Europe who requested a reduction in labour pains. Furthermore, in October 2018, Flat Medical, a specialized medical technology company in Clinical Securety Solutions, received CE certification for EpiFaith for utilize in epidural procedures.

𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

Continuous Epidural Tray

Single Dose Epidural Tray

Epidural Anaesthesia Needles

Others

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

Adults

Paediatrics

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Others

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

