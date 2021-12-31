Motorcycle Bluetooth Connectivity Market New Revolution Generate High Demand and Product Growth Insights 2021-2030

Motorcycle bluetooth connectivity market segmented by service type, end user, connectivity solution, technology and region.

The automotive industry is witnessing significant technological advancements in manufacturing processes, design, electronics, etc., across the globe. Bluetooth connected motorcycle is a relatively new technology incorporated in motorcycles to provide smart and intelligent two-wheeler mobility. Connected motorcycles are equipped with IoT devices enabling seamless data sharing. Bluetooth connected motorcycles will allow the rider to monitor four major areas of the bike: ride data sharing, charging, bike status & alerts, and system upgrades & updates. Additionally, vehicle telematics has opened new growth opportunities for third-party service providers and OEMs. The on-board sensors store necessary motorcycle information such as parking locations, trip information, riding mode, and speed, among others. The manufacturers can analyze this data and profile end-users according to their driving history. This data may be useful for manufacturers for the warranty claim process. Moreover, manufacturers can notify the consumer about the latest service maintenance to avoid costly repairs. Furthermore, the increasing customer demand for driver assistance and safety features for a safe and comfortable riding experience is expected to drive the market demand.

The key players analyzed in the report include BMW AG, Triumph Motorcycles, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Vodafone Automotive SpA, Continental AG, KPIT, Autotalks, TE Connectivity, and Zero Motorcycle.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak is resulting in economy uncertainty and reduced consumer demands, thus hindering the sales of new vehicles and maintenance of non-essential vehicles. In addition, the automobile manufacturers with extensive supply chains are experiencing shortage of critical components and should consider working on alternate sourcing strategies. In addition, The Tier-2 and Tier-3 supplier that are operating in the automotive supply chain experience a disruption in the operation due to decrease in demand for automobiles. Unavailability of workforce due to government imposed lockdown and halt of manufacturing operations at automotive manufacturing facilities has severely impacted the motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market.

Top Impacting Factors

Innovations in the automobile Industry, rise in the interest for off road biking & long distance bike riding, and rising demand for infotainment & navigation are driving the growth of the market.

Increased demand for the electronic bikes, and high cost of Bluetooth connected motorcycle is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Rising adoption of technologically advance motorcycle, and rising per capita income can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market trends are as follows:

Innovations in the automobile Industry

The automobile industry is being adaptive to various new and innovative technologies, like IoT, and driver safety features trends in the same. For Instance, in April 2021, Minda Corporation Limited partnered with Ride Vision to use Artificial Intelligence enabled Collision Avoidance Systems to be implemented in the Indian motorcycle market. Also, in March 2019, Suzuki has revealed that they are working on advanced rider assistance system which will be connected to rider mobile Bluetooth. Hence, the rise in the demand for driver assistance and safety concerning features for a safe and comfortable ride, is one of the major the factor responsible for driving the growth of the market for Bluetooth connected motorcycles during the forecast period.

Rise in the interest for off road biking and long distance bike riding

The trend for bike riding and treks is seen to be increasing amongst the young generations across the globe. For long distance bike riding bikers prefer Bluetooth connected motorcycle because of the connected navigation and infotainment system. This, in turn, gives rise to more players in the market, and growing marketing strategies from the manufacturers for invoking more sales. Therefore, such an upsurge in the likings for the motorcycles could be one of the major factors that could help to propel the market growth for the Bluetooth connected motorcycles over the forecast period.

Increased demand for the electronic bikes

Electric bikes are becoming a new trend, on the other side, and driving the market due to their new concepts and environment-friendly technologies. Hence, these have become one of the new states of the art in the field of technology. This invention and rise in the adoption of e-bikes could be one of the major factors that could hamper the market for motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market across the globe, during the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

