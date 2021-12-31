Artificial Retina Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | Nano-Retina, Second Sights, and Optobionics.

Artificial Retina Market

This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, limitations, opportunities.

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Artificial retina is a major breakthrough in the medical devices industry, with several medical device companies and universities conducting research to provide vision to the more than 285 million visually impaired people across the globe. Artificial retina is nanorod-carbon nanotube biomimetic film that comes with a video processing unit and transmitter. The development of artificial retina is expected to generate high return on investment (ROI). Thus, players in the market are increasingly investing in research and development for the same, as these devices are expected to cater to a variety of vision-impaired conditions, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). In 2016, more than 100,000 people in the United States were suffering from retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

With the advent of this new technology, market opportunities may open up for the players. For instance, in 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first implanted device to treat RP, named Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System.

Players in the market are investing in research and development to capitalize on lucrative long-term opportunities owing to patented products and innovative technologies. The artificial retina market has also seen the rise of various startups, especially in the U.S. and Israel.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Increasing prevalence of vision impairment and growing healthcare expenditure is expected to boost the growth of the global artificial retina market during the forecast period. According to the Government of U.S., the healthcare sector is expected to contribute around 20% towards the overall GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Moreover, increasing implementation of Medicare and Obamacare in the U.S. is expected to drive the market growth, followed by Europe.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Key players active in the global artificial retina market are 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨-𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.

Moreover, government initiatives for the development of artificial retina is expected to propel growth of the global artificial retina market. Government organizations and medical device companies are collaborating to develop artificial retina for visually impaired population. For instance, the U.S. government launched the DOE Artificial Retina Project to develop artificial retinas for visually impaired population.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Stringent regulatory framework and patent related issues are expected to hinder growth of the global artificial retina market.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Advances in artificial retina are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the players in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America and Europe are expected witness robust growth in the global artificial retina market due to the increasing research and development and robust healthcare infrastructure in these regions. In North America, the healthcare industry is undergoing a major transformation due to the implementation of various health reforms. More than 50,000 Americans go blind every year in North America. The region is home to a population of over 10 million visually impaired people seeking effective treatment.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected witness robust growth in the global artificial retina market due to the increasing prevalence of vision impairment in this region. For instance, the region is home to more than 55% of the global visually impaired population. The prevalence of RP is high in this region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

In August 2018, the research team form the Seoul National University and University of Texas at Austin developed and tested the world's first ultrathin artificial retina that could improve on existing implantable visualization technology for the blind.

In July 2019, Leben Care raised angel funding from IP Ventures to fight avoidable blindness. Leben Care will use the funds to strengthen its product, sales, and marketing teams.

In July 2019, Altris, Inc. received CE Mark approval for its Standard Functionality for retinal conditions detection on Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scans.

