UAV Parachute Recovery Systems Market: Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2030

UAV parachute recovery systems market 2021–2030 analysis by Allied Market Research. The global market segmented by product technology, type, and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global UAV Parachute Recovery System Market Outlook 2030

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is an aerial vehicle which is operated by remote and it is commonly termed as Drones. It most commonly used in the defense and commercial sectors. Mostly the UAV parachute systems are used for the border surveillance of the countries. This UAV drones are used for mapping and determining the weather conditions of a specific area. This provides report on UAV information used in defense & security, logistics, agriculture, media and mining etc. Parachute recovery is chiefly suitable for strategic fixed wing UAV systems that entail a high-grade of agility by permitting air automobile recovery onto unprepared terrain. During an attack, communication system of the drone could damage or there could be loss of equipment, which makes it impossible to trigger the parachute recovery system on board the drone. Hence, a programmed parachute system is a chosen solution for the safety of the UAV. It must be dependable to remove probable mistakes and accidental dismissal of the parachute as it is redundant to parachute at low altitude because it can damage the UAV on the ground.

The key players analyzed in the report include Indemnis, EKOFASTBA S.L., Fruity Chutes, Butler Parachute Systems, ParaZero, Galaxy GRS, Drone Rescue Systems GmbH, Skycat, CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A.,Mars Parachutes.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The intermittent lockdown and imposing of social distancing protocols worldwide has resulted in the termination of UAV parachute recovery systems manufacturing processes. Owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the shortage of raw materials and staff occurred which further halted the process of manufacturing. The UAV production is hampered in the first and second quarters of 2020 and it might need more than six months to get back to pre-COVID-19 production scale. For civil & commercial applications UAVs are being used for the transportation of medical supplies by companies and mostly for aerial photography purposes for the entertainment and news industry, but during the pandemic those all were halted. Parachute recovery system manufacturers have a chance to capitalize the increased demand for drones supplies during the pandemic to ensure adequate and continuous supply of surveillance equipment in the market.

Top impacting factor:

Increase in adoption of UAV in civil and commercial applications, rise in demand for UAV in military applications, surge in usage of UAV in disaster relief operations, and improvements in regulatory frameworks related to drone operations are the major driving factors for the growth of the UAV parachute recovery market system.

Difficulty in maintaining the high infrastructure costs, lack of skilled personnel for operating drones and issues related to drone safety and security are the restraints for the growth of the Global UAV parachute recovery market system.

Rising demand for contactless deliveries of medical supplies and other essentials using drones, increase in deployment of UAV to carry out aerial remote sensing, and ongoing technological advancements in UAV are the factors that provide a window of opportunity for growth of the UAV parachute recovery market system.

Rise in demand for UAV parachute in military applications

Since the Second World War, militaries have employed military parachutes to drop soldiers and supplies into action. Since then, they've been increasingly used in numerous combat zones, particularly by developed country Special Forces. Advances in airborne technology have also improved the mechanism of action of parachutes, making them safer and more dependable for military parachutists. Manufacturers have progressively embraced the principle of landing aviators safely over time. The military parachutes business has been boosted by the UAV parachute recovery technology in numerous domains other than military. Cargo, sports, rescue, recovery, and break chutes are just a few of the primary application areas. For instance, in January 2019, the e-commerce giant Amazon unveiled its new drone as a part of its ‘Prime Air Programme’ initiative. This drone is designed with an aim to scale the company’s delivery network efficiently. However, for technologies such as drones to become valuable and integrated contributors to any industry vertical, a significant amount of time and investment is required in R&D.

Rise in demand for UAV in military application

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have been employed by military forces of different countries for over a decade. Predator UAV is the most popular one. Compact UAVs are currently being used by ground forces on a routine basis. Military expenditure for UAV technology is anticipated to grow as a total percentage of military budgets, offering growth opportunities to specialized drone manufacturers and software developers. There were orders for at least 3,447 new unmanned air, ground, and sea systems in 2019, that is, a threefold rise in the orders of 2018. Approximately 95 countries across the world already have some form of military UAVs. Various UAVS are being designed solely for surveillance operations. However, some UAVs have been designed for critical operations, such as carrying munitions. Countries such as China, India, Germany, and Azerbaijan use remotely piloted UAV designed for carrying munitions for dense forces. UAVs are also used as loitering munitions.

The loitering munitions are defined as weapons or flying bombs that contain high-resolution cameras and infrared systems for conducting surveillance activities. They hover over the targets, search for the location of targets, and attack them when targets are visible. UAVs are also used to gather data about ongoing and life-threatening military missions with the help of their intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities on a real-time basis. Some common military drones or UAV are MQ-4 Reaper, MQ-1B Predator, QF-4 Aerial target, RQ-4 Global Hawk, AeroVironment Wasp AE, RQ-1 Predator, BQM-155 Hunter, CL-289 Piver, etc. For instance, In April 2021, DJI developed a new DJI Air 2S. This compact compact UAV is for effective flight. It is not only equipped with state of the art cameras but also with high level grade preprogrammed substance creation devices.