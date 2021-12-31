National Assembly's first extraordinary session to make timely decisions for socio-economic recovery

VIETNAM, December 31 -

National Assembly Secretary General and Chairman of the National Assembly Office Bùi Văn Cường chaired the press briefing on the extraordinary session of the parliament held early next year. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The first extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly, which is to open on January 4 and close on January 11, aims to decide on timely fiscal and monetary policies for the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme and remove legal obstacles for development, heard a press conference in Hà Nội on Thursday.

During the event, the legislature will discuss and adopt a draft law and three draft resolutions.

Permanent member of the NA Economic Committee Phạm Thị Hồng Yến said the package of fiscal and monetary policies will be of sufficiently large scale with clear priority targets to deal with urgent issues.

In the socio-economic recovery and development programme, key measures include re-opening the economy, enhancing medical capacity, pandemic prevention and control, ensuring social welfare and employment; assisting the recovery of businesses, cooperatives and business households; developing infrastructure and unlocking social resources for development investment, pushing ahead with institutional and administrative reform, and improving the investment and business environment.

NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường said if the fiscal and monetary policy package is adopted in early 2022, economic growth will be bolstered during 2022-23 and the entire tenure. However, if it is left to be approved by the NA at the May session, growth is likely to be delayed.

He affirmed that the matters to be considered at the extraordinary session are both necessary and urgent in service of national socio-economic development. — VNS