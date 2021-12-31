Flat Glass market To Grow By US$ 176,748.6 Mn by the end of 2027 | Agc Inc.,Nippon Sheet Glass Co.,

Flat Glass market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed report on Global Flat Glass Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Flat Glass , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Overview

The term "flat glass" is a general term for all types of glass. It is commonly used in windows, doors, windscreens, and other transparent surfaces. In modern architecture, it is often bent into curved shapes. However, it is not as common as plate or curved glass. Generally, flat glass is produced in a plane form and is used for windows and doors. In modern architecture, flat glass is often bent for various applications, such as automotive windscreens. Despite its common use, flat glass is still different from plate glass, which is primarily used for windows. The surface of the glass needs to be smooth and free of imperfections.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global flat glass market include Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., CSG Holdings Co., Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Luoyang Glass Company Limited, China Glass Holdings Limited, Guardian Industries, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., JSC Gomelsteklo, Kaveh Glass Industry Group, Jinjing Group Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Mulia Industrindo, Tbk, and Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation.

Drivers

Rising demand from the automotive and construction sectors for energy-efficient lamination of roofs and windows is expected to augment growth of the flat glass market during the forecast period.

Moreover, broadening applications in making electric vehicles, building frames, television screens, and others is expected to supplement growth in the flat glass market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has been a threat multiplier for the global flat glass market. The energy-intensive industries had a hard time coping with the crisis-fueled restrictions in the middle of shipment halts. On the plus side, with the ease of restrictions, the market does not have any major hurdles to break even.

Key Takeaways

The flat glass market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in glass-making as a result of growing demand from the buildings and construction sector. For instance, in November 2021, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan announced plans to open a new flat glass manufacturing facility in 2022 with an annual capacity of over 197,000 tons of flat glass.

On the geographical front, the Asia Pacific region is a treasure island for the global flat glass market in the view of increasing investments in large-scale infrastructural projects and the presence of the largest producer of glass, China.

Simmering under the top spot, the European region is another investment hotspot for the global flat glass market on account of growing demand from the automotive sector and rising expenditure on industries.

