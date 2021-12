Medical Adherence Market Surge in Demand from Healthcare Industry to Boost Growth Forecast to 2028

Medical Adherence

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:

Medical adherence is compliance of a patient to the prescribed drugs with recommended doses and stipulated time. Medical non-adherence can cause severe complications. Unawareness regarding medications among the population is a major problem that leads to health problems, which can otherwise be easily avoided with proper medical adherence. According to the data published by American Heart Association Inc. in 2016, nearly 3 out of 4 people fail to take their medications as directed, leading to around 125,000 deaths every year in the U.S. Medical non-adherence is mostly caused due to forgetfulness of patients regarding taking medications on proper time, high cost of medications, and lack of awareness among people about the importance of timely consumption of medicines. As per the stats reported by Million Hearts, 50-70 prescriptions out of 100 are received at the pharmacy, out of them only 48-66 purchase given medications, and only 25-30 take their medications properly as prescribed and only 15-20 refill the medications.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Increasing cases of chronic diseases, as well as rising geriatric population are the factors expected to propel growth of the global medical adherence market during the forecast period.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐ฏ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐”๐ฉ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ–๐ŸŽ%

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/423

๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

Factors such as complex drug therapies, lack of awareness regarding medications, fragmentation of healthcare system, and poor communication between medicine provider and patients are expected to hinder growth of the global medical adherence market during the forecast period.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐š๐ฑ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ฒ:

The global medical adherence market is divided by the assessment method and geography.

๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

โ€ข Direct

โ€ข Indirect

๐๐ฒ ๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ:

โ€ข North America

โ€ข Latin America

โ€ข Europe

โ€ข Middle East

โ€ข APAC

โ€ข Africa

๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/423

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global Medical Adherence Market during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure, and emerge of novel technologies in the region. For instance, as per the stats of American Heart Association, during 1999 to 2010, nearly US$290 billion were spent on medication in the U.S. and it was reported that around 543,000 stroke survivals faced high cost for healthcare due to medication non-adherence.

Furthermore, Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to witness strong growth in the global medical adherence market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global medical adherence market are ๐Š๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ค๐ฅ๐ข๐ฃ๐ค๐ž ๐๐ก๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐.๐•., ๐€๐๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐Ž๐ฆ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐Œ๐œ๐Š๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ.๐œ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐’๐Œ๐‘๐ฑ๐“ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐‰๐จ๐ก๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง & ๐‰๐จ๐ก๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.

๐ƒ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/423

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.