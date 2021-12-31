Medical Adherence Market Surge in Demand from Healthcare Industry to Boost Growth Forecast to 2028

Medical Adherence

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Medical adherence is compliance of a patient to the prescribed drugs with recommended doses and stipulated time. Medical non-adherence can cause severe complications. Unawareness regarding medications among the population is a major problem that leads to health problems, which can otherwise be easily avoided with proper medical adherence. According to the data published by American Heart Association Inc. in 2016, nearly 3 out of 4 people fail to take their medications as directed, leading to around 125,000 deaths every year in the U.S. Medical non-adherence is mostly caused due to forgetfulness of patients regarding taking medications on proper time, high cost of medications, and lack of awareness among people about the importance of timely consumption of medicines. As per the stats reported by Million Hearts, 50-70 prescriptions out of 100 are received at the pharmacy, out of them only 48-66 purchase given medications, and only 25-30 take their medications properly as prescribed and only 15-20 refill the medications.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Increasing cases of chronic diseases, as well as rising geriatric population are the factors expected to propel growth of the global medical adherence market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Factors such as complex drug therapies, lack of awareness regarding medications, fragmentation of healthcare system, and poor communication between medicine provider and patients are expected to hinder growth of the global medical adherence market during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲:

The global medical adherence market is divided by the assessment method and geography.

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• Direct

• Indirect

𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Middle East

• APAC

• Africa

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global Medical Adherence Market during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure, and emerge of novel technologies in the region. For instance, as per the stats of American Heart Association, during 1999 to 2010, nearly US$290 billion were spent on medication in the U.S. and it was reported that around 543,000 stroke survivals faced high cost for healthcare due to medication non-adherence.

Furthermore, Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to witness strong growth in the global medical adherence market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global medical adherence market are 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐌𝐜𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐫𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭.𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐌𝐑𝐱𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 & 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

