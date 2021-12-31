Submit Release
Governor Newsom Issues Emergency Proclamation to Support Counties with Recovery from Winter Storms

 SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in several counties across the state to support the ongoing response to recent winter storms.

The emergency proclamation supports response and recovery efforts, including expanding access to state resources for counties under the California Disaster Assistance Act to support their recovery and response efforts, directing the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program in order to obtain federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction, and easing access to unemployment benefits for those unemployed as a result of the storms.

Governor Newsom yesterday released a statement on emergency response efforts now underway across the state and provided an update on the state’s actions to mitigate the impact of weather conditions. Caltrans also issued a press release urging drivers to avoid non-essential travel to the Sierra due to record snowfall.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here.

