Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028-Boston Scientific Corporation

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Implantable drug delivery devices gain precedence over other drug delivery devices owing to the fact that these devices are implanted at the targeted site.

The introduction of biodegradable technology-based products such as biodegradable intraocular implants and bio-absorbable stents will accelerate the growth of the overall implantable drug delivery devices market. Moreover, these biodegradable implantable drug delivery devices will act as internal substitutes for already existing products such as non-biodegradable intraocular drug delivery implants and coronary drug eluting stents.

The global implantable drug delivery device market is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,015.2 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.7 % over the forecast period (2020 - 2027).

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global implantable drug delivery devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Abbott Laboratories launched XIENCE everolimus-eluting coronary stent system, with features like a thinner profile, increased flexibility, longer lengths, and small-diameters.

Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to propel growth of the global implantable drug delivery devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Public Health England’s Statistical commentary: dementia profile, April 2019 update, in U.K. geriatric population, the prevalence rate of recorded dementia was 4.3 per 100 registered general practice population in 2018, which accounted for 448,300 cases with dementia, 10,200 more than in 2017.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

R&D of new products is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global implantable drug delivery devices market. For instance, in 2019, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation initiated a clinical trial for assessing the safety and efficacy of Islatravir (MK – 8591) implant in patients suffering from HIV – 1 infection.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Major players operating in the global implantable drug delivery devices market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Prometra II 40 mL Programmable Pump and its associated programmer software by Flowonix Medical, Inc. The pump is used for the intrathecal infusion of Infumorph or preservative-free sterile saline solution for pain management in cancer patients.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

High cost of implantable drug delivery devices is expected to hinder growth of the global implantable drug delivery devices market. For instance, the cost of Supprelin LA implant, which is implanted under the skin for the treatment of central precocious puberty, was US$ 37,300.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global implantable drug delivery devices market include, 3M Company, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Inc., Bayer Healthcare, DSM Biomedical, Delpor Inc., Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic Plc., Merck & Co., and Teleflex Incorporated.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Product Type:

Drug infusion pumps

Intraocular drug delivery devices

Contraceptive drug delivery device

Stents

By Technology

Biodegradable Implants

Non-biodegradable Implants

By Application:

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Birth control/Contraception

Others

