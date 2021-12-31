Special Effect Masterbatches market To Cross USD 3.07 billion in 2022 | Ampacet Corporation, PolyOne Corporation,

Special Effect Masterbatches Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Special Effect Masterbatches Market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Special Effect Masterbatches during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Industrial Labels Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Special Effect Masterbatches .

Market Overview:

Special effect masterbatches usually include special pigments or fillers to achieve different coloring effects. These masterbatches have variety of applications in cosmetic, fashion products, toys, chairs, safety products and in the field of electrical and automotive applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global special effect masterbatches market include. Americhem Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Clariant AG, ColorPlas Polyadditives LLP, Gabriel-Chemie Group, Hampton Colours, PolyOne Corporation, RTP Company, Universal Masterbatch LLP, and Viba S.p.A.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global special effect masterbatches market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Ampacet Corporation launched a special effects masterbatch that provides a textural and frosted matte finish for PET applications within all market segments.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:57pm CET, 3 December 2021, there have been 263,563,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,232,562 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 December 2021, a total of 7,864,123,038 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic led to increase in investment in automation in the plastic sector. The sector also witnessed a shifted from price purchases to lead-time purchases as delivery time was the ultimate deciding factor.

Key Takeaways

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global special effect masterbatches market over the forecast period.For instance, in October 2021, Ampacet Corporation launched a new series of special effects colorants for HDPE and PP.

Major players operating in the global special effect masterbatches market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2021, Chroma Color Corporation acquired J. Meyer & Sons, Inc. a manufacturer of color concentrates and masterbatches in Germany.

Major players operating in the global special effect masterbatches market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2021, Colloids Ltd. launched a series of graphene thermoplastic masterbatches.

