Pneumatic Nebulizers Market To Reach USD 1,628.0 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

Rise in adoption of pneumatic nebulizers in the medical industry and rising demands of pneumatic nebulizers products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the world market for pneumatic nebulizers market was valued at 866.9 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,628.0 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6 %. The nebulizer is a medical device that converts the drug into fog and sends it directly to the lungs. These are medical equipment used to treat respiratory conditions such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Ventilated pneumatic and pneumatic respiratory nebulizers are the two types of pneumatic nebulizers widely used in the global market. Ventilated pneumatic nebulizers use two similar unidirectional valves that help prevent the elimination of aerosols in the ecosystem. The use of two similar unidirectional valves helps to reduce the risk of contamination because the patient does not exhale into the reservoir. Breath activated nebulizers help increase the aerosol delivery of the drug by producing an aerosol during inhalation. As a result, these devices only generate aerosols when the patient inhales.

The prevalence of respiratory diseases, associated with the rising geriatric population is fueling the progression of this market. The market is also based on the use of portable nebulizers. Home care devices have grown in popularity in recent years. Product miniaturization and technological advances are leading to the adoption of home health care devices. Home health care is a cost-effective alternative to expensive hospital stays, which should stimulate the nebulizer market. The easy availability of compact sprays ideal for home use as well as technological innovations to reduce sound and improve functionality increase its adoption in home health care. The increase in the geriatric population worldwide should increase the use of respiratory care devices during the prognosis period. However, the high cost of pneumatic nebulizers and lack of awareness is expected to hinder the market progress during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Pneumatic Nebulizers market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Aerogen Limited, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Heyer Medical AG, OMRON Corporation, PARI Medical Holdings GmbH, Philips Respironics Inc., Salter Labs, TaiDoc Technologies and others., collectively constituting a competitive market.

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Pneumatic Nebulizers market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Pneumatic Nebulizers market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Pneumatic Nebulizers market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Further key findings from the report suggest

• According to WHO, the global population of the elderly is expected to grow from 841.0 million in 2014 to more than 2.0 billion by the year 2050. Older people are susceptible to respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and sleep apnea.

• The mesh nebulizer segment is expected to progress fastest over the forecast period as a result of the increasing geriatric population worldwide and the preference for home health care.

• The Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest development over the forecast period due to the rising number of hospitals and clinics, rising health care spending and the evolution of the majority of the group age of the population.

• The main players in the market are Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, PARI Pharma, and Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. These major players are adopting strategies such as product launches and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share.

• The pneumatic respiratory type segment was the largest segment of the market, with USD 366.3 million in 2017. The MPD solves the problem of coordinating patient performance with inhalation.

• The North American market for these devices is mounting every day through continuous technological innovation. As the region's population follows a rapidly changing lifestyle, patients are looking for more portable products.

• Europe will become the second-largest region and will occupy more than 18.8% of the market in 2018. The low growth rate represents the maturity of the healthcare sector in a developed region.

• The market for pneumatic nebulizers in China was 34.9 million USD in 2018. The growing number of baby boomers and the ever increasing burden of respiratory diseases due to increased tobacco consumption and high levels of air pollution will boost the Chinese market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Pneumatic Nebulizers market on the basis of product type, end users and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Ultrasonic Nebulizers

• Pneumatic Nebulizers

• Mesh Nebulizers

End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Center

• Home care

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

