Grain analysis Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Product Outlook, Forecast

Grain analysis Market by Grain Type, Target Tested, Technology, and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grain analysis determines the quality of food grains. The grain analysis process analyzes the contamination of grains with certain technologies. Food grains are frequently examined to keep track of their quality, storage period, and distribution.

Grain Analysis Market by Grain Type, Target Tested, Technology, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global grain analysis market size was valued at $2,121.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,853.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The globalization in trade, stringent safety and quality regulations for food & feed and labeling mandates on GMO and allergens in foods are some of the factors driving the growth of the global grain analysis market.

According to data from the Foreign Agricultural Trade of the U.S. (FATUS), global grain trade has expanded rapidly from 1921 to an expected 576 million tons in 2021. China has become a significant grain importer as it attempts to feed 22% of the global population on only 7% of its agricultural land. Since the last decade, developing countries have become more active in agricultural trade, especially in imports. The developing countries’ proportion of total import value jumped from 28% to 42%. Since the last decade, Vietnam, India, and the United Arab Emirates have become more significant importers. As a result, the globalization in grain trade is driving the growth of grain analysis market.

Lack of harmonization of regulations is one of the primary factors that affect the growth of the grain analysis market. Various countries have adopted different food safety control systems and regulatory approaches. The difference in these adopted regulations may lead to international dispute, which is expected to hamper the market growth. This trend is significantly found in countries having established scientific risk-based frameworks to regulate the national food safety standards. In addition, the capacity to develop & implement new regulations & infrastructure to control food safety risks depends on the economic condition of the country, and this may differ from nation to nation.

The major players operating in the grain analysis industry are Alex Stewart International, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Genetic ID NA, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Neogen Corporation, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, SGS SA, and Symbio Laboratories. These major players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach globally.

