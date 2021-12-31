Popular Macao Light Festival 2021 is extended until 16 January next year

MACAU, December 31 - Originally set to culminate on 2 January 2022, “Macao Light Festival 2021 – Travellers from Mars” has enjoyed wide popularity since it commenced. To carry on the impact of the mega event and welcome a greater influx of residents and visitors into various districts for participation and spending, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) decided to extend most of the activities and installations of the Macao Light Festival until 16 January 2022.

Extension for most activities and installations

While an extension cannot be arranged for some of the light installations, interactive games and projection mapping shows at certain locations because of practical constraints, “Macao Light Festival 2021 – Travellers from Mars” will continue to light up the cityscape between 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. from 3 – 16 January 2021. The last projection mapping show starts at 9:50 p.m. per night.

During the period of extension, the following light installations, interactive games and projection mapping shows will continue to dazzle various communities:

Projection mapping shows:

During the extension period, the projection mapping shows will go on at the following locations except Macao Science Center: Largo do Pagode do Bazar at Central District, Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa and Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane.

Light installations and interactive games:

Central District: light installation on Calçada do Amparo, Pátio de Chôn Sau, Rua dos Ervanários and Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo, as well as interactive game at Largo do Pagode do Bazar;

Praia do Manduco District: light installation at Barra Pier;

Nam Van District: light installations and interactive games at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre and Anim’Arte NAM VAN, as well as light installation along the Promenade between both locations;

Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (NAPE): light installation along the footbridge between Macao Cultural Centre and the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront;

Northern District: light installation and interactive game at Leisure Area at Rua do General Ivens Ferraz;

Taipa: light installation at Carmo Fair as well as light installations and interactive game at Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway;

Coloane: light installation and interactive game at Largo do Bazar, as well as light installation at Chapel of St. Francis Xavier and Largo Eduardo Marques.

For more details about the extended projection mapping shows, light installations and interactive games, kindly refer to the latest infographic about “Macao Light Festival 2021 – Travellers from Mars”.

Please visit MGTO’s official WeChat ID and website (mlf.macaotourism.gov.mo) for Macao Light Festival 2021 to learn more about the event program and pertinent arrangements.

Pandemic prevention measures

A range of pandemic prevention measures are adopted for Macao Light Festival 2021. Entrances and exits are set up for the designated areas for the Festival with implementation of crowd management measures. According to the actual situation on site, audience can line up for admission and are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green color, undergo temperature checks and maintain at least one-meter social distance, in addition to wearing masks throughout the time on site. Venue codes are also posted on site for spectators to scan through the mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record. MGTO is closely monitoring the pandemic situation and will rigorously comply with Health Bureau’s pertinent guidelines to make prompt arrangements in accord.

MGTO will forge ahead to deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +” and vigorously steer the community tourism and economy forward. In the future, MGTO will continue to present a diversity of spectacular events and activities to enrich travellers’ experience in Macao.