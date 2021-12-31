Fixed & Mobile C-arms Market To Reach USD 2,989.8 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 2,282.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Fixed & Mobile C-arms

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Fixed & Mobile C-arms market was valued at USD 2,282.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,989.8 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8 percent. The demand for C-arms for image intensifying is driven by an increase in the geriatric population and the increase in the adoption of new technological advancements in the medical and healthcare sectors. A high rate of research and development is carried out by the manufacturers to cater to the changing demands of the market. For example, Ziehm Imaging Company focuses only on the development and production of C-arms and recently has launched a new generation ‘Vision RFD’ for hybrid theaters. Some of the key factors that are expected to drive the market growth of fixed and mobile C-arms during the forecast period include a rising number of chronic diseases among the population, an increase in air and water-borne diseases and an increased need to detect the internal injury and diseases at an early stage. Additionally, the need for on-time treatment in order to prevent future complications, increase in cases of a road accident and sports injury, growing competition in private sectors, technological advancements, and increased application of c-arms in orthopedic and urology surgeries are expected to drive the market growth.

In order to gain a competitive advantage over the other market players, the manufacturers adopt new strategies and technologies in building products that will help increase customer base and cater to a wide range of applications. For example, ‘Cios Fit’ by Siemens is a C-arm instrument that generates crystal clear images with premium technology, is simple to use, and provides high up-time with built-to-last design. However, the expansion of Flat Panel Detectors (FPDs), the government imposed rules and regulations, the high price of the equipment and harmful radiations emitted by the C-arm equipment are the major hindrance for market growth during 2018-2028.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., ATON GmbH, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Hologic Inc., Toshiba Medical System Corp., Othoscan Inc. and Hitachi Ltd

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Fixed & Mobile C-arms market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Fixed & Mobile C-arms market is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 3.7 % and 3.6% CAGR, respectively. Expansion and enhancement of the healthcare sector are expected to drive the growth of the market.

• As of 2018, Mobile C-arm is the dominating Fixed & Mobile C-arms, which holds 30.6% of the global market. North America regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions

• Pain Management segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 4.4% and is expected to reach USD 816 million by the end of the forecast period.

• There are around more than 34,000 OEC mobile C-arms, including 10,000 OEC 9900 Elite systems, in use throughout the world. OEC possesses proprietary accuracy imaging technology using Dynamic Range Management to obtain high-quality images in almost every situation.

• Demand for mobile C-arm devices for orthopedic surgical applications, such as placement of pedicle screws in the spinal cord or repositioning of dislocated bone fragments, is swiftly increasing owing to advancements in medical instruments.

• Asia Pacific is expected to experience high growth based on increasing government initiatives, flourishing healthcare industry, increasing medical tourism, and growing awareness for advanced imaging procedures.

• In terms of application, the orthopedics and trauma segment market is expected to cover the largest share of fixed and mobile C-arms owing to better treatment results and reduced risks.

• Additionally, the deployment of such devices assists in cost reduction in procedures related to radiography.

• The recent market trends show vendors are focusing on manufacturing a C-arm with the geometry that can be extensively used in a number of patient cases, along with minimizing the space it actually takes up in the OR.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Fixed & Mobile C-arms market on the basis of device type, application type, end use, and region:

Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Fixed C-arms,

• Mobile C-arms,

• Full size C-arms,

• Mini C-arms

• Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Gastroenterology,

• Pain Management,

• Orthopedics & Trauma,

• Neurosurgery,

• Cardiovascular

• Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Academic Research Institutes

• Hospitals

• Clinic

• Nursing Homes

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Fixed & Mobile C-arms market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

