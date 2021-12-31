Biomarkers Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Diagnostic biomarkers continue to address challenges such as early and accurate diagnosis of most of the fatal diseases.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Biomarkers Market by Types (Biomarker of Exposure & Diseases), Services (Sample Preparation, Assay Development, Biomarker Validation and Testing) and Application (Risk Assessment, Development of Molecular Diagnostic, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, Drug Formulation, Forensic Application, DNA Fingerprinting) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The demands of diagnostic markets are increasing. Where conventional diagnostic tools were focused on producing accurate and consistent results, today’s market demand extend to early diagnosis with accurate and consistent results. There are significant challenges in presenting accurate results in the early stage of diseases, especially in case of cancer.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

With respect to geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR at 20.3% from 2013 to 2020. Companies profiled in this report include Roche Diagnostic Limited (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Aushon BioSystem Inc. (U.S.), Epistem Ltd. (U.K.), G.E. Healthcare Inc. (U.K)

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT

The report offers an assessment and ranking of the factors that favor the biomarkers market growth and those factors which act as a hindrance for the growth of the market

Forecast period for estimating market size is from 2013 to 2020. Two historic years include 2011 and 2012

The report identifies top investment pockets and offers an analysis of top winning strategies for diagnostic biomarker industry.

The report analyses the various strategies adopted by some of the key companies in the industry.

The report tracks and analyses key innovations and patents for biomarkers in the last five years

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

