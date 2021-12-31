PRESS RELEASE | 2021 Year in Review | ADEQ works to protect the environment, public health of all Arizonans

PHOENIX (Dec. 31, 2021) — This year, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) took key actions to protect the environment and health of all Arizonans.

“This year, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has continued to meet unprecedented challenges and we are protecting public health and Arizona’s valuable and unique natural resources better than ever before,” said ADEQ Director Misael Cabrera, P.E. “Our culture of continuous improvement fosters innovation and has helped us achieve positive mission outcomes and record results for Arizonans and our environment.”

Taking Actions and Responding During an Ongoing Pandemic

In 2021, ADEQ completed the transition of 80 percent of staff to remote work. The 2021 office consolidation in combination with its 2015 pre-pandemic office consolidation is saving the State of Arizona $1.5 million in annual rent expenses every year and has reduced the agency’s footprint by 90,000 square feet.

ADEQ’s hybrid workforce has demonstrated its ability to continue efficient and effective regulatory oversight and inspections of permitted facilities. In 2021, ADEQ completed the highest number of facility inspections in the history of the agency. As of December 28, 2021, ADEQ had conducted 4,478 inspections.

In 2021, ADEQ compliance officers and inspectors responded to more than 900 environmental complaints – an 18 percent increase over 2020.

Protecting Arizonans and Our Environment — Key Accomplishments

Customer Service & Experience — Continued Expansion of Online Services

ADEQ’s award-winning myDEQ permitting and reporting portal has reduced permitting timeframes by over 95 percent and helped facilities return to compliance more than 50 percent faster, with an estimated annual economic benefit of more than $190 million every year. ADEQ now offers 50 percent of eligible services online with myDEQ. Key services launched in 2021 include the open burn permitting and Underground Storage Tank online customer portals.

ADEQ made significant strides on addressing the threat of emerging per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) contaminants in groundwater, preventing PFAS contamination and keeping the public and stakeholders informed.

Conducted an accelerated investigation, designed and constructed a pilot demonstration remedy to stop a PFAS plume from reaching the City of Tucson’s central wellfield (see CTPP). Construction was completed in December 2021 and the system is operating.

Continued screening high-risk public drinking water systems statewide and advising relevant industries about adverse impacts to public health and the environment.

Worked with the Governor’s office to grant $2 million to Tucson Water so they could re-start the Tucson Area Remediation Project treatment plant.

Struck an Environmental Services Agreement with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center for an initial $1.7 million in U.S. Air Force funding for the CTPP.

2021 National Awards

For more information about ADEQ’s performance metrics and results, visit:

###

Contact

ADEQ Public Information Officer 602-540-8072 | Email >