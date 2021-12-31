Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,562 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought In Murder Of Woman In Talbot County

Maryland State Police News Release

(TRAPPE, MD) – Maryland State Police are looking for a man who is suspected of murdering a woman last week in Talbot County.

A felony warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, 31, of Winchester, Virginia. Juarez is suspected in the fatal shooting on Christmas Eve of Marta Merina, 33, of Trappe, Maryland. Merina was found with an apparent gunshot wound early Christmas morning.  Emergency medical service personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, police responded to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for an apparent shooting. Upon their arrival police found Merina outside of her home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

State troopers from the Easton Barrack, along with deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with the assistance of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, are investigating the incident. 

Investigators believe Juarez knew Merina prior to the shooting. Juarez may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck. Do not approach him, as he should be considered armed and dangerous

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information about Juarez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.

  

       Mauricio Ibarra Juarez                           2002 GMC Sierra

 

 

 

You just read:

Suspect Sought In Murder Of Woman In Talbot County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.