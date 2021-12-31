Submit Release
Memphis Man Arrested in Case of Vulnerable Adult Abuse

MEMPHIS – A Memphis man has been arrested on a charge of abusing a vulnerable adult in his care following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

On November 12th, TBI began its investigation into Terence Gray (DOB: 8/15/57) of Memphis after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services.  During the course of the investigation, agents determined Gray, while working as a caregiver on November 9th, assaulted a 69-year-old vulnerable adult at a residence in the 3800 block of Ridgemont Avenue in Memphis.

On December 1st, an arrest warrant was issued charging Gray with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.  Today, with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department, Gray was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail on $5,000 bond.  Jones is no longer employed as a caregiver.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022.  The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

