Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige signs emergency proclamation, allows virtual public meetings to continue as COVID-19 cases rise

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has signed an emergency proclamation temporarily suspending an upcoming provision in Hawaiʻi’s Sunshine Law that would have mandated at least one in-person location be held for public meetings.

Act 220, SLH 2021, which was passed and signed by the governor earlier this year, allows meetings to be conducted remotely, while still requiring at least one in-person meeting location.

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Ige is temporarily suspending that in-person meeting location requirement in an effort to continue mitigating the spread of COVID-19. This limited suspension ensures that government entities can continue conducting public meetings online, consistent with the important transparency requirements of Hawaiʻi’s Sunshine Law. All other provisions of Act 220 will take effect as planned on Jan. 1, 2022.

The proclamation will remain in effect through Feb. 28, 2022, unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

Link to emergency proclamation here.

