Ramp closures scheduled on the H-1 Freeway, Airport Viaduct, and Pearl Harbor Interchange, for pavement marker installations

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of full ramp closures on the H-1 Freeway at the Pearl City Interchange, Pearl Harbor Interchange, and Airport Viaduct in January and February 2022, for the installation of enhanced pavement markers and milled rumble strips. Roadwork details are as follows.

January closures:

Closure of the Moanalua Road onramps to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Tuesday night, Jan. 4, through Friday morning, Jan.7 and on Sunday night, Jan. 9, through Thursday morning, Jan. 13, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Three lanes will remain open on the eastbound H-1 Freeway. If work is canceled due to weather conditions, closures may occur on Sunday, Jan. 9, through Thursday, Jan. 13.

Closure of the Aolele Street and Rodgers Boulevard onramps to the westbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, Jan. 30, through Monday morning, Jan. 31, from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. If work is canceled due to weather conditions, closures may occur on Sunday, Feb. 6, through Monday, Feb. 7.

February closures:

Closure of the O’Malley Blvd and Nimitz Highway onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday, Feb. 13, through Friday, Feb. 18, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. If work is canceled due to weather conditions, closres may occur on Sunday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 25.

Closure of the Nimitz Highway/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 13, through Friday, Feb. 18, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. If work is canceled due to weather conditions, closures may occur on Sunday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 25.

Closure of the Joint Base PHH offramp from Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 13, through Friday, Feb. 18, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. If work is canceled due to weather conditions, closures may occur on Sunday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 25.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to alternate routes. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. First responders and TheBus have been notified of the closure and will not be let through. All roadwork is weather permitting.

