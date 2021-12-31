Expert view: Europe Digital Therapeutics Market still promises to grow by 20.6% CAGR

Europe Digital Therapeutics

The Europe digital therapeutics market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in smart phone penetration.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Europe Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Product, and Sales Channel: Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the Europe digital therapeutics market size was valued at $0.50 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.27 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2026.The diabetes segment accounted more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2018.

Rise in utilization of smart devices and smartphones&tablets coupled with increase in incidenceof chronic diseases boosts the growth of the Europe digital therapeutics market. However, lack of awareness toward healthcare-associated applications and increase in concerns regarding patient data restrict the market growth. Conversely, high growth potential in the emerging markets offers lucrative opportunities for key market players operating in this segment.

Digital therapeutics is a subset of digital health, which delivers evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients by software programs and devices to manage, prevent, and treat medical disorders. It utilizes digital and online health technologies to treat medical and psychological conditions. In addition, software applications help patients and physicians to track health data by tracking patient behavior.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Europe Digital Therapeutics Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Based on Application, Europe Digital Therapeutics Market is segmented into Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID), and Others.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Europe Digital Therapeutics Market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Europe Digital Therapeutics Market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

•The Europe Digital Therapeutics Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Europe Digital Therapeutics Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The key players operating in the Europe digital therapeutics market are Ada Health GmbH, CogniFit, Caterna Vision GmbH, Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Kaia Health, Medtronic Plc., Novartis International AG (Pear Therapeutics, Inc.), ResMed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Sonormed GmbH, and Voluntis, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)GlaxoSmithKline, Veeva Systems, and Syneos Health.

