The bail industry must comply with California consumer protection laws governing credit agreements, a state appellate court ruled Wednesday in upholding a judge’s order barring Bad Boys Bail Bonds from collecting on nearly $34.5 million worth of outstanding bail debt from co-signers seeking to free their loved ones from jail.
You just read:
Bail company must abide by California consumer protection laws, court rules in major setback for bail industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.