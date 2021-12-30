California's new rule – the latest in a growing trend of jury selection reform – extends to "conscious or unconscious bias" against several other protected classes. It allows opposing counsel to challenge peremptory strikes and takes Batson much farther, attributing bias to many reasons an attorney could give to justify their decision.
California rule addressing 'unconscious bias' will make it tougher for lawyers to remove prospective jurors
