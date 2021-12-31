India Surgical Masks Market May See a Big Move by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 10.3%

India Surgical Masks Market

The country has observed a remarkable increase in the usage of masks since the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in 2020.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “India Surgical Masks Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," surgical masks are extensively used for providing appropriate protection against pathogens in the operative and procedural settings, owing to their ability to create barriers either from the structure of the nonwoven fabric itself or from an additional active coating for personal protective apparel. These masks are sterile, antibacterial, liquid repellent, and liquid absorbent. They are commonly used in surgical procedures, serving as a barrier to microbes and prevent cross-contamination. The India surgical masks was valued at $71.73 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $157.13 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Different types of surgical masks are available in the India surgical masks market based on their usage. According to the Journal of Academia and Industrial Research (JAIR), surgical masks are made up of polypropylene with 20 grams per square meter (gsm) made using spun-bond technology and 25 gsm polypropylene nonwoven sheet made using melt-blown technology.

(𝗔 𝗣𝗗𝗙 | 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁) 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5125

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the India Surgical Masks Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5125?reqfor=covid

Surgical masks can be categorized into the following, based on the number of layers used:

1 Ply: Single ply refers to a surgical mask made only of a single layer of polypropylene fabric

2 Ply: This mask consists of two layers of polypropylene spun-bound fabric with an external hydrophobic layer and an inner hydrophilic layer

3 Ply: This mask consists of three layers of polypropylene melt-blown nonwoven fabric, including a hydrophilic inner layer for absorbing the fluids shed from the wearer, a melt-blown filter integrated middle layer, and an outer hydrophobic layer, which repels water

4 Ply: This surgical mask is made of four layers of polypropylene melt-blown nonwoven fabric similar to 3 ply surgical masks with an extra layer of activated carbon fabric

Factors such as developments in nonwovens production technology and rise in focus toward preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drive the India surgical masks market growth. Moreover, a noteworthy increase in number of surgeries over the past few years have greatly contributed toward the growth of the India surgical masks market.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global India Surgical Masks Market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The India Surgical Masks Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The India Surgical Masks Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the India Surgical Masks Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited, Z Plus Disposable, Salus Products, Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., MBL Impex Private Limited, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, and 3M Company.

🎅🎄(𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝑼𝒑 𝒕𝒐 25% 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕 𝙩𝒊𝒍𝒍 15 𝑱𝒂𝒏𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 2022)🎄🎅

𝗧𝗼 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5125

𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 🎅(𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟱% 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝟭𝟱 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮):

Bio-implants Market

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.