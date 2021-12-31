FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 30, 2021

California Labor Secretary Appoints Members of Panel Studying Impacts of Automation on Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

Sacramento, CA – California Labor & Workforce Development Secretary Natalie Palugyai today announced members of a new industry panel tasked to support the development of findings and recommendations on how to best mitigate the employment impacts of automation at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach.

“The work of this panel will be an important step towards better understanding the long-term impacts of automation on both the workforce and local communities that support these critical gateways for international commerce,” said Secretary Palugyai.

Those members appointed by the Secretary include:

Andrew Gutierrez International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 94

Sal DiCostanzo International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 13

Rich Dines International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 63

John Ochs Chief Labor Relations Officer, APM Terminals

Alan McCorkle President & CEO, Yusen Terminals, LLC

Patrick Burgoyne Chief Operating Officer, CMA-CGM North America

Eugene D. Seroka Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles

Mario Cordero Executive Director, Port of Long Beach

Two additional members of this panel include Nilza Serrano appointed by the Speaker of the Assembly and Vivian Malauulu appointed by the Senate Committee on Rules.

Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 639 into law on September 24, 2020 which directs the Labor and Workforce Development Agency and the California Workforce Development Board to oversee a stakeholder process and issue findings and recommendations on the most effective ways to implement policies and programs to mitigate the employment impacts of automation and transitioning seaports to low emission workplaces.

This panel will invite stakeholders and subject matter experts to participate in the stakeholder process, including port districts, public agencies, labor organizations, shipping companies, marine-oriented trade associations, nonprofit organizations, and education, training, and workforce development entities. The legislation requires the panel to issue its findings and recommendations by no later than July 1, 2023.

The California Labor and Workforce Development Agency oversees seven major departments, boards and panels that serve California workers and businesses by improving access to employment and training programs, enforcing California labor laws to protect workers and create an even playing field for employers, and administering benefits that include workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance, disability insurance and paid family leave.

The California Workforce Development Board is responsible for the oversight and continuous improvement of the workforce system in California, which encompasses a wide array of work, including: policy development; workforce support and innovation; and performance assessment, measurement and reporting.

