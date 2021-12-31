HempPaste.com Announces $35k Product Giveaway to Ring in the New Year
The premier hemp paste provider is on a mission to help people live better in 2022 with its innovative, all-natural hemp products
So many people have shared the life-changing effects our Hemp Paste has had for them, and now we're hoping to share that experience with others through our $35,000 product giveaway to ring in 2022.”WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HempPaste.com, a natural health brand focused on helping people optimize their well-being, has announced it is giving away $35,000 in its Hemp Paste product to kick off the new year. As more people turn to CBD and hemp products to enhance their quality of life, HempPaste.com is looking to share the many benefits of hemp with more people in 2022 through its free giveaway.
— Brad Morehouse
The giveaway will go live on HempPaste.com at midnight on January 1, 2022, and is limited to the first 1,000 people who claim their free jar of Hemp Paste. The giveaway will remain open until Monday, January 10, 2022, or while supplies last. No purchase is necessary to enter, and quantities are limited to one jar per household
Hemp Paste was created in 2012 by Brad and Vienna Morehouse, pioneers of the Colorado hemp movement. They discovered the many benefits of hemp paste for themselves and developed their Hemp Paste product to share with the world. Early on, they gave away thousands of free jars and are looking to do it again to help people across the nation lead happier, healthier lives.
Unlike other CBD products that use butane to extract its oil, the Morehouses' Hemp Paste does not chemically extract the oil, which makes Hemp Paste an eco-friendly choice. Each jar contains 500 plus milligrams of Phyto Cannabinoids.
"Many users claim that Hemp Paste is a more effective product because we utilize the entire hemp bud in crafting our paste, leveraging the entire genetic code of the plant. Others only use the oil of the plant," said Brad Morehouse. "So many people have shared the life-changing effects our Hemp Paste has had for them, and now we're hoping to share that experience with others through our $35,000 product giveaway to ring in 2022.”
To learn more about Hemp Paste and enter the giveaway, visit https://hemppaste.com/. Fans can also follow the brand online on Instagram or YouTube.
