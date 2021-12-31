HempPaste.com Announces $35k Product Giveaway to Ring in the New Year

Banner advertising Hemp Paste giveaway

35K Giveaway Banner

Advertisement featuring Hemp Paste and giveaway

Hemp Paste Giveaway

Hemp Paste logo on field background

Hemp Paste Logo

The premier hemp paste provider is on a mission to help people live better in 2022 with its innovative, all-natural hemp products

So many people have shared the life-changing effects our Hemp Paste has had for them, and now we're hoping to share that experience with others through our $35,000 product giveaway to ring in 2022.”
— Brad Morehouse
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HempPaste.com, a natural health brand focused on helping people optimize their well-being, has announced it is giving away $35,000 in its Hemp Paste product to kick off the new year. As more people turn to CBD and hemp products to enhance their quality of life, HempPaste.com is looking to share the many benefits of hemp with more people in 2022 through its free giveaway.

The giveaway will go live on HempPaste.com at midnight on January 1, 2022, and is limited to the first 1,000 people who claim their free jar of Hemp Paste. The giveaway will remain open until Monday, January 10, 2022, or while supplies last. No purchase is necessary to enter, and quantities are limited to one jar per household

Hemp Paste was created in 2012 by Brad and Vienna Morehouse, pioneers of the Colorado hemp movement. They discovered the many benefits of hemp paste for themselves and developed their Hemp Paste product to share with the world. Early on, they gave away thousands of free jars and are looking to do it again to help people across the nation lead happier, healthier lives.

Unlike other CBD products that use butane to extract its oil, the Morehouses' Hemp Paste does not chemically extract the oil, which makes Hemp Paste an eco-friendly choice. Each jar contains 500 plus milligrams of Phyto Cannabinoids.

"Many users claim that Hemp Paste is a more effective product because we utilize the entire hemp bud in crafting our paste, leveraging the entire genetic code of the plant. Others only use the oil of the plant," said Brad Morehouse. "So many people have shared the life-changing effects our Hemp Paste has had for them, and now we're hoping to share that experience with others through our $35,000 product giveaway to ring in 2022.”

To learn more about Hemp Paste and enter the giveaway, visit https://hemppaste.com/. Fans can also follow the brand online on Instagram or YouTube.

HempPaste.com
HempPaste.com
office@mynutra.com

You just read:

HempPaste.com Announces $35k Product Giveaway to Ring in the New Year

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
HempPaste.com
HempPaste.com office@mynutra.com
Company/Organization
Eclat Virtual
440 Harness Ln
West Fork, Arkansas, 72774
United States
+1 479-445-8632
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
HempPaste.com Announces $35k Product Giveaway to Ring in the New Year
eBay, Bidbay, and the Crooked Congressman: New Book Tells the True Story of One Man’s Fall from Hero to Zero
From War-Torn to Tearing Up the Charts: Bajro’s Continued Rise to Dominance in the Reggaeton Genre
View All Stories From This Author