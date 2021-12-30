Secretary of State Offices to Close for New Year's

ILLINOIS, December 30 - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of New Year's.

Departments and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31.

Departments and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.

As a reminder, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, departments and facilities will be closed for in-person transactions until Tuesday, Jan. 18. White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services, including checking eligibility to renew a driver's license online, applying for a duplicate driver's license, or renewing license plate stickers.

Secretary White has also extended all driver's license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.