Riveting feature additions to Traderlo Marketplace for developers and design community worldwide
A Key feature to enable break through additions in near future. This is exciting and convenient to users.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since launching an exciting new marketplace platform called Traderlo, California-based artificial intelligence and custom software application development company, Stebr Inc has watched it take off. This hybrid marketplace has been growing by leaps and bounds ever since. Here are the latest developments.
— Dinesh Kumar, Product Architect
Till date, The platform trade only domain names. Today, Traderlo unveiled a new feature allowing buying and selling of digital assets including templates, plugins, software code and themes. That said, Traderlo is more than a domain names reselling e-commerce platform, it’s an innovative brand with a hybrid mix of product and feature line. The feature enables sellers to sell their digital assets using license based system. The platform supports both personal and commercial licenses. The vendors can offer their themes, templates, plugins or any web application software to multiple sellers globally. There is an option to customize the product after a successful sale.
What Value Does it Bring to You?
You should be excited about Traderlo because it’s a hybrid marketplace for selling all manner of digital products. The market for digital products is extremely lucrative and Traderlo stands to have a large impact in this arena. In addition to selling valuable domains, Traderlo is poised to sell templates, softwares, clone scripts and plugins. Traderlo pledges to be open to sellers and accommodate new tech while matching the needs of users. To that effect, the company has released new products designed to provide customers with more value. Customization of other seller products will generate more business to vendors/sellers on the platform.
One of the most exciting developments at Traderlo involves plugins and templates that maximize value for every customer. Customers can purchase commercial and personal licenses and choose from a wide variety of digital assets. With a secure cloud storage for asset files and downloads, combined with flexible payment solutions, it’s a flexible marketplace made for customers. Traderlo makes it easy for sellers to provide services and offer extended support.
Traderlo has an impressive customization feature that allows buyers to customize templates according to their needs and preferences after purchasing. Sellers have the option to provide these services too, which is beneficial to boosting profits. They also offer after-sales support with an interactive messaging platform that helps buyers and sellers alike. Both buyers and sellers enjoy the best in communication and convenience when transferring and downloading assets on Traderlo’s marketplace.
By diversifying from domains to a strategic offering of templates and plugins, Traderlo has put itself on a path to growth.
Traderlo also want to give back to customers, in addition to website promos, coupon codes make websites more successful by making them more rewarding for customers. Traderlo is customer-centric in that it allows sellers to offer savings on products of their choice. This allows flexibility for sellers and gives them complete control over inventory and pricing decisions.
In summary, this will position Traderlo as a prime destination for quality products where users capitalize on a multi-vendor marketplace. This makes Traderlo unique and has given the brand a significant competitive advantage.
Traderlo is still growing!
In addition to faithfully furnishing Fortune 500 with effective solutions, Stebr Inc. has expanded across 3 continents while serving top multinationals across the US. Traderlo has grown to become one of Stebr Inc.’s greatest creations. Only time will tell what it will do next!
