Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces December MeetingDec20

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred Idaho Commerce 208.334.2470 cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (December 20, 2021) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT.

The board is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan for structuring, prioritizing and dispersing grants from the Idaho Broadband Fund. The Idaho Broadband Fund consists of funds appropriated by the legislature for financial assistance of broadband infrastructure in Idaho to promote equal access in economic development, public safety, telehealth and education.

Interested parties and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at 700 W. State Street in Boise located in the Clearwater Conference Room. In-person seating is limited to allow for social distancing.

Meeting ID: 889 5750 7705

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/

###