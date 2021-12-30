Governor Carney to Issue State of Emergency to Fight COVID-19 Winter Surge

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday announced a new State of Emergency declaration – effective Monday, January 3, 2022 – to combat the winter surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The new SOE declaration, which will be formally issued on Monday, will:

• Allow the State additional flexibility to respond to the winter surge of COVID-19. • Enable members of the Delaware National Guard to work as certified nursing assistants (CNAs) in skilled nursing facilities to care for patients currently in Delaware hospitals.

Approximately 1,000 members of the Delaware National Guard are currently being trained to become CNAs.

“Members of our Guard and frontline health care workers continue to step up time and time again. We need all Delawareans and Delaware businesses to step up and help us get through this winter surge,” said Governor Carney. “At the State level, we are focused on reducing the strain on our hospitals this winter, and getting even more Delawareans vaccinated.

“I especially want to thank all of Delaware’s health care workers who continue to work on the front lines of this crisis. The best thing we can do to support them is to remain vigilant – and do what works. After two years of this pandemic, we all know what to do. Mask up in public places to protect yourself and vulnerable family members. Get your vaccine. And get a booster if you’re eligible. That’s the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.”

Governor Carney and the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) on Thursday also formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

Click here for Governor Carney’s Public Health Emergency extension.

Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing.

