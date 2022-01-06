Tahiti’s Breeze Extends the Excitement of Clean Water Adventure to the Public
Be a part of the next-generation theme park with unique technologies, preventing viruses and illnesses.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tahiti’s Breeze just launched its equity crowdfunding offering on Netcapital. The company plans to develop the next generation of water parks, with a revolutionary technology to keep the public safe from recreational water illnesses, Tahitian-inspired theme, and overwater bungalows.
A study by the CDC: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, states that between 2000 to 2014, there were 493 recreational water illness outbreaks. In addition, according to the CDC, many illnesses can be attributed to recreational water contamination. A Slip ‘N Slide TV show shut down because of an explosive outbreak from a waterborne parasite, Giardia. Also, a recent report found that 31 out of 55 Texas beaches contain fecal matter.
Tahiti’s Breeze plans to solve this problem and provide an inexpensive and convenient tropical staycation. It will be a clean-water adventure pool resort park for swimming, play, stay, and water sports like flyboarding, surfing, kayaking, and more. Tahiti’s Breeze will build the park using a unique filtration system with environmentally friendly additives, and threat monitoring to let consumers experience a safe, tropical getaway staycation without the inconvenience and extra expense of traditional vacations. Tahiti’s Breeze will be an economical place to go to relax and rejuvenate, compared to average tropical vacations, which often cost thousands. One can get an exotic experience for the price of admission regularly.
Health and safety are top priorities for the company so that people can stay safe in the water to prevent recreational water illnesses. Also, it will feature its overwater bungalows (patent pending), a Tahitian theme, and other attractions. There will be many activities and entertainment right inside the park.
Tahiti's Breeze founder, Lynn Bryant, has first-hand experience with unsafe water. "Many people are unaware that it’s risky to enter traditional pools and natural bodies of water. The illnesses you can contract can be devastating. You shouldn’t have health effects to play and relax in the water.” After a difficult personal experience, Ms. Bryant says that she won’t go in the water in traditional pools or natural bodies of water anymore.
Besides equity, the company is offering rewards for the first 10 investors who invest $1000 or more. The minimum investment of $99 is also appreciated. Just visit the Netcapital offering page for more information.
About Tahiti's Breeze
Tahiti's Breeze is a tropical-themed, clean-water, adventure pool park destination that will use a unique filtration system and additives to cleanse the pool water and keep the public safe. There will also be other businesses and attractions inside the resort.
