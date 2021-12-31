Karee Laing and Candace Charee Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Karee Laing, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Studio Brand Collective (SBC) Candace Charee, founder of Effortless Manifesting, LLC,

I believe the best way to create a successful business is about authenticity and authority. You must show up for yourself and your audience/customer.” — Candace Charee, founder of Effortless Manifesting, LLC,

Is there a “number one principle” that can help guide a company through the ups and downs of turbulent times?

During uncertain times, the inability to make a decision is a decision and sometimes it’s that decision that will cost a company to hemorrhage even more. My guiding principle is, “trust your gut, start with small pieces of the puzzle, empower others to be a part of the bigger decision making and pull the trigger.” We can all become paralyzed by fear and uncertainty, but there are several guarantees when running a business — two of those are fear and uncertainty ☺

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make during difficult times? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

Making decisions when the livelihood of your staff and team are at stake is a big endeavor. I never take lightly the fact that there are livelihoods that depend on my decisions. When running a business in general, there are a few mistakes that can cost you:

Not making a decision

Leaving decisions completely up to team members because this is in their wheelhouse

Not trusting your team

Looking at the next move as something only senior leaders or your management team should be involved with when it should be a company wide discussion.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

During the pandemic and during any tough economic times, marketing and advertising is always the first budget to go. This is nothing new.

When the dust settled, we know we had to be strategic like we’ve always been. There is something to be said about bootstrapping your company with $800 from the beginning, you have to be quite resourceful and resilient in growing that $800 to seven figures. This sort of grit is something you adapt to and in challenging times you depend on your gut and years of being resourceful to figure it out. One strategy we had in place prior to COVID was client diversification. This means we have clients in different industries, of varying sizes and with very different marketing budgets and needs. This diversification is much like investing in the stock market because you never want all your eggs in one basket. And this strategy has worked for us.

We also knew that 20% of our clients drove about 80% of our revenue and so we really focused on servicing that 20%. The focus was how do we make it easier, more efficient, and better for them? How do we add “more” value?

We functioned on half the number of clients and made 80% of the revenue we did prior. [...]



What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Balance your time better. I had a hard time balancing my work life and home life when I first started. I thought it all had to be one right away. I have since learned that things will always get done at the right time.

Don’t judge yourself. I used to judge myself quite a bit when being live on camera and worrying about how I sounded or looked. I got over that pretty quickly as my audience always showed me such love.

Prepare for massive success. I had no idea how quickly my business would grow! I could have used a good tax accountant a long time ago. 😉

Resist the fear of growth. I found myself afraid to achieve my dreams a bit. I’ve had to reprogram some beliefs about being worthy of this success.

Start TikTok earlier. I learned about TikTok from Gary Vee. I sat on this idea to join for several months. I would have started even sooner. TikTok has been the best platform for me to grow quickly and gain new clients and people who want to learn from me. I really love it and recommend every business be on that platform.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

