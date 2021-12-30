40 and 50 is Beautiful Co+Op Launches Sweet Perk 12 Months of Dining for Mom
The Co+Op rewards members who participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid gigs. Members earn dining and fine food gift cards for mom.
Recruiting for Good is launching fun and rewarding Social Co+Op for Sweet Adults; 40 and 50 is Beautiful to help fund gigs for kids.
New sweet perk for Co+Op members; earn '12 Months of Dining' (enjoy gift cards to dine at favorite restaurants or have fine food delivered for the whole year).
Members can gift perk to their own mom, wife, or favorite employee (who happens to be a mom).
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.
Recruiting for Good sponsors the following super sweet gigs for kids: Donuts for Daddy, iReview Ice Cream, Mom and Me Lunch, We Pitch for Good, and We Dance for Good. Kids learn positive values, and earn gift cards for their participation. www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Members participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; and earn monetary rewards for a period of one year (Recruiting for Good shares a portion of their finder's fees). Enrollment ends March 8th, 2022 (Women's Day). www.40and50isBeautiful.com
