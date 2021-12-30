Submit Release
40 and 50 is Beautiful Co+Op Launches Sweet Perk 12 Months of Dining for Mom

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund gigs for kids; enjoy dining rewards so mom doesn't have to cook all year #momdoesntcook #12monthsofdining #40and50isbeautiful www.40and50isbeautiful.com

Love to party for good. Join The Social Co+Op for Sweet Adults #40and50isbeautiful #sociacoop www.40and50isBeautiful.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

The Co+Op rewards members who participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid gigs. Members earn dining and fine food gift cards for mom.

Want to make a positive impact? Participate in our Social Co+Op to earn mom gift cards for fine food delivered and freedom to spend more time loving life!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

Recruiting for Good is launching fun and rewarding Social Co+Op for Sweet Adults; 40 and 50 is Beautiful to help fund gigs for kids.

New sweet perk for Co+Op members; earn '12 Months of Dining' (enjoy gift cards to dine at favorite restaurants or have fine food delivered for the whole year).

Members can gift perk to their own mom, wife, or favorite employee (who happens to be a mom).

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors the following super sweet gigs for kids: Donuts for Daddy, iReview Ice Cream, Mom and Me Lunch, We Pitch for Good, and We Dance for Good. Kids learn positive values, and earn gift cards for their participation. www.TheSweetestGigs.com

Members participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; and earn monetary rewards for a period of one year (Recruiting for Good shares a portion of their finder's fees). Enrollment ends March 8th, 2022 (Women's Day). www.40and50isBeautiful.com

