Suspects Sought in a Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 200 Block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:10 pm, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim’s vehicle that was occupied by a juvenile male, at the listed location. One of the suspects exited the suspects’ vehicle and entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, and the suspects’ vehicle also fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle and the juvenile male were located a short time later. No injuries were reported.

Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.