2021-12-27 15:16:42.017 Wayne County Lottery Player Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-12-27 15:16:42.017

A Wayne County resident won $100,000 after finding one of five top prizes offered in the Missouri Lottery’s “Money Match” Scratchers game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Express Mart Pit Stop, 1127 N. Main St., in Piedmont. The winner then claimed his prize at the Lottery regional office in Springfield.

“Money Match” is a $5 game with over $6.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000 and one prize of $20,000.

In FY21, players in Wayne County won more than $1.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $184,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $224,000 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.