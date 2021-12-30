Submit Release
News Search

There were 542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,601 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Department of Agriculture Awards 35 Spay and Neuter Grants

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s (MDA’s) Spay and Neuter Grants Program announces 35 grant recipients that will receive funding for projects that efficiently and effectively facilitate, promote, and increase spay and neuter services for cats and dogs in Maryland. 

These projects will receive a total of $850,319 in funding to target another 14,446 spay and neuter surgeries for pets of low-income families and feral cats. Projects start Jan. 1, 2022, and will be completed by the end of 2022. Recipients include municipal governments, county governments, and 501(c)3 nonprofit animal welfare organizations. View a full list of grant awardees on MDA’s website.

“Local spay and neuter programs are critical to helping reduce intake numbers and euthanasia rates in Maryland,” said Maryland Agriculture Sec. Joe Bartenfelder. “With this funding, local projects around the state are better able to serve their communities in assisting with spay and neuter procedures.”

This program is funded through fees paid by the pet food industry for each product they register to sell within the state. To date, the program has funded 218 grant projects that collectively have completed nearly 84,000 spay and neuter procedures.

The Spay and Neuter Grants Program was established in 2013. A seven-member advisory board, appointed by the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, reviews all grant applications and provides recommendations to the Secretary on how grants should be administered. 

More information about the Spay and Neuter Grants Program is available on the department’s website. For questions about the program, please contact Nathaniel Boan at (410) 841-5766 or nathaniel.boan@maryland.gov

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

Maryland Department of Agriculture Awards 35 Spay and Neuter Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.