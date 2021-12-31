Down to Earth - Straight Forward: Still Soaring High... Meet Sanaa Murab Saini, Curator Exclusive & Extraordinary
Sana Murab Saini a multitalented personality has a several feathers in her cap, professionally from a fashion background; Sana completed her masters in International Fashion Marketing from the mecca of Fashion Paris. Having explored different fields and honed the multi-dimensional facets of her personality as a Designer, actress, & Author of the book “21 flavors of Confidence with Curves” & a Social worker.
Sana is today adjudged as Marketing Honcho-Leader in the Beauty & Wellness Space with her beauty Pageant Platform “Ms. & Mrs. Exclusive & Extraordinary – I AM THE WORLD” with the motto of “Human Connections & One World” believing that beauty will change the world & bring peace. The only Pageant Platform in India working at International Level for the women Age 40 & above “Ms. & Mrs. Classic Beauty exclusively with other Pageants for Plus size women, Men Teens & Kids etc.
The Platform gives enough opportunities to upcoming talent at national & International level that also helps & believes in restoring our rich Heritage & Culture.
I AM THE WORLD works beneath the surface of the distance between “where you are” and “where you want to be” in your life and profession for all the participants of the platform. With the passion of living an authentic, integrated and fulfilled life, and assisting and guiding others to do the same with a sense of gratitude.
Sana’s list of accomplishments includes:
· Lead actress at the 3 award winning short film “Wittness” directed by Shankar Addi Mehra
"DIGITAL LOVE " By Jaun Rizvi & "FASAD" By Shankar Addi Mehra
· Author of the book “21 flavors of Confidence with Curves”
· International Partner - Ms. Diamond Beauty Pageant – United Kingdom
· International Partner – Body Positive - Ukraine
· Work as volunteer at Old age home.
· Work as volunteer for community Animals & birds.
