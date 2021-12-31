Submit Release
Down to Earth - Straight Forward: Still Soaring High... Meet Sanaa Murab Saini, Curator Exclusive & Extraordinary

We are soon conducting our Pageant Auditions at regionally India. Divided in 5 zones the contestants will get a chance to be a part of the National followed by international.”
— Sana
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sana Murab Saini - CEO Founder: Exclusive & Extraordinary International Beauty & Personality Pageant
 
Sana Murab Saini a multitalented personality has a several feathers in her cap, professionally from a fashion background; Sana completed her masters in International Fashion Marketing from the mecca of Fashion Paris. Having explored different fields and honed the multi-dimensional facets of her personality as a Designer, actress, & Author of the book “21 flavors of Confidence with Curves” & a Social worker.
 
Sana is today adjudged as Marketing Honcho-Leader in the Beauty & Wellness Space with her beauty Pageant Platform “Ms. & Mrs. Exclusive & Extraordinary – I AM THE WORLD” with the motto of “Human Connections & One World” believing that beauty will change the world & bring peace. The only Pageant Platform in India working at International Level for the women Age 40 & above “Ms. & Mrs. Classic Beauty exclusively with other Pageants for Plus size women, Men Teens & Kids etc.
 
The Platform gives enough opportunities to upcoming talent at national & International level that also helps & believes in restoring our rich Heritage & Culture.
 
I AM THE WORLD works beneath the surface of the distance between “where you are” and “where you want to be” in your life and profession for all the participants of the platform. With the passion of living an authentic, integrated and fulfilled life, and assisting and guiding others to do the same with a sense of gratitude.
 
Sana’s list of accomplishments includes:
 
·        Lead actress at the 3 award winning short film “Wittness” directed by Shankar Addi Mehra

"DIGITAL LOVE " By Jaun Rizvi & "FASAD" By Shankar Addi Mehra
·        Author of the book “21 flavors of Confidence with Curves” 
·        International Partner - Ms. Diamond Beauty Pageant – United Kingdom
·        International Partner – Body Positive - Ukraine
·        Work as volunteer at Old age home.
·        Work as volunteer for community Animals & birds.
 

Down to Earth - Straight Forward: Still Soaring High... Meet Sanaa Murab Saini, Curator Exclusive & Extraordinary

