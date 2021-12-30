Inbound I-376 Parkway East Daylight Lane Restrictions Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing daylight lane restrictions on inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, January 3-5 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the inbound Parkway East at the Saline Street Bridge between the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) and Oakland (Exit 73B) interchanges from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Additionally, two lanes of traffic will be restricted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Crews from Allison Park Contractors, Inc. will conduct roadway maintenance work.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone and allow for additional travel time.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

