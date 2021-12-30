Daughter’s Fight to Free Mom Files Joint Motion to Disqualify Judge
Guardianship abuse victim, Karilyn Montanti, is once again being blocked from communication with family membersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardianship abuse victim, Karilyn Montanti, is once again being blocked from communication with family members. This is just ten days after she was denied an emergency postponement of her hearing to permit her personal attorney, Ronald Denman to represent her in order to restore her rights. The emergency that required her postponement was a sudden hospitalization. The Health Care Surrogate, Karilyn Montanti’s eldest daughter, has since directed hospital staff not to permit communication between her sister, Christine Montanti, and her mother, Karilyn who had to undergo emergency hip surgery due to a fall she sustained on Christmas Eve.
Last month Karilyn Montanti addressed the media, speaking out publicly about her ordeal, sharing intimate details of her guardianship experience, which she asserted to consist of abuse, captivity and isolation. Ms. Montanti, a 77-year-old woman and current resident of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, was recently released from her assisted living facility in Broward County and relocated to Royal Palm Beach after the Court completely dismissed the guardianship proceeding.
Due to the court’s ruling on December 16th 2021 that excludes Mr. Denman from protecting Karilyn’s interests, she now fears she will once again be subjected to the isolation, abuse, and deprivation of her individual rights that she maintains she suffered over the last several years in the Broward County, Florida guardianship system.
A Petition for Writ of Prohibition was filed by Ronald Denman on December 29th 2021 in the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida to prohibit the 17th District Circuit judge from presiding over this matter further. Petitioners, Karilyn Montanti and Christine Montanti are seeking to disqualify the judge based upon the court’s refusal to have an adjudicatory hearing to provide Karilyn with an opportunity to present evidence of her capacity and to present evidence that she was denied due process by not being afforded an evidentiary hearing. The filing of this petition is also due to the court’s failure to consider all the evidence including forensic medical evaluations.
Christine Montanti is presently lobbying in Florida’s State Capital, Tallahassee, along with other activists for a bill that revises legal requirements relating to advanced health care directives, durable powers of attorney, and trust instruments of alleged incapacitated persons; prohibiting the appointment of a guardian under special circumstances and specifying the means by which interested parties may contest advanced health care directives. As guardianship victims and family members assert, “The best interest of the ward is not what the court feels but rather what is written in the health care directives.”
Broward County Case Number: PRC180004278
vimeo.com/651707844
