Sen. Muth Announces Nearly $1.9 Million in DCNR Grants for SD44 Projects

ROYERSFORD, December 30, 2021: State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that six communities in Senate District 44 received nearly $1.9 million in state grant funding to create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces.

The grants announced in SD44 were part of a $70 million investment in 317 projects across the Commonwealth funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

“This nearly $1.9 million investment in SD44 communities across Montgomery and Chester County will continue to improve the amazing parks and recreation opportunities in our district for residents of all ages,” Muth said. “As we continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor gathering spaces and opportunities for outdoor physical activity are more important than ever. I am grateful for these communities taking the initiative to apply for this grant funding and to continue improving the quality of life for their residents.”

The following Montgomery County projects in Senate District 44 received funding:

Montgomery County will receive $397,800 for the construction of approximately .95 miles of the Schuylkill River Trail in Lower Pottsgrove Township and Pottstown Borough. The trail will extend from the Pottstown Borough line to the US 422 Bridge.

Limerick Township will receive $250,000 for the development of Limerick Community Park which will include the construction of softball fields, a pedestrian walkway, parking area and the installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing.

The following Chester County projects in Senate District 44 received funding.

East Pikeland Township will receive $607,400 for the development of Hidden River Park and Preserve. The project will include construction of pavilion, comfort station, park maintenance building, nature play area, pedestrian walkways and bridge, observation deck, parking area and stormwater management measures.

East Vincent Township will receive $300,000 for the development of Independence Park. The project will include construction of a pavilion, internal loop trail and parking area.

West Vincent Township will receive $250,000 for the development of Opalanie Park. The project will include construction of a pavilion, fishing pier, pedestrian walkway, internal loop trail, parking area and the installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing

East Brandywine Township will receive $59,800 for rehabilitation and further development of Bondsville Mill Park. The project includes construction of a parking area and the installation of a horticultural garden.

Funding for the Community Conservation Partnerships Program comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and federal monies.