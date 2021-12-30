Submit Release
Iowa Utilities Board Office to be Closed on Friday, December 31

Happy Holidays from the Iowa Utilities Board! The IUB office will be closed on Friday, December 31, 2021, in recognition of the New Year's holiday. However, both IUB 24/7 and the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) will be available and EFS filings made outside of business hours will be processed by staff the following business day. For assistance regarding filings in IUB 24/7 or EFS, please contact ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov. The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The IUB offices are closed official State holidays.

