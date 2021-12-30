Roles of Public Prosecutor's Office Highlighted before Diplomats Accredited to Rabat

MOROCCO, December 30 - Public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, President of the Public Prosecutor's Office, El Hassan Daki, highlighted, on Wednesday before ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Rabat, the role assumed by the Public Prosecutor's Office, the steps it has taken and the prospects for its promotion.

During a meeting organized by the Diplomatic Foundation of Morocco, Daki recalled that if the Kingdom has opted for the independence of the judiciary since 2017, this project has required a lot of effort, innovation, patience, flexibility and trust, in order to accumulate best practices, ensure proper implementation and improve the quality of judicial service.

The management of the judiciary is now the responsibility of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office and the governmental authority in charge of justice, each within the limits of its prerogatives and without infringing on the independence of the judiciary, while ensuring cooperation between the powers, in accordance with the constitution, said Daki.

As part of efforts to implement the independence of the judiciary, under the supervision of HM King Mohammed VI, efforts have continued to consolidate this independence through the establishment of the pillars and structures of the judiciary and strengthening the independence of the Public Prosecutor's Office vis-à-vis the executive, said the official.

This reform continues through the consolidation of the edifice of justice, the defense of its interests and those of individuals and groups, as well as the sacred values of the Kingdom, the fight against crime and the promotion of good law enforcement, justice and fair trial, he noted.

MAP 29 December 2021