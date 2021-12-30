Submit Release
Mali Gives Particular Importance to Development of Ties with Morocco - Malian FM

MOROCCO, December 30 - The Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdoulaye Diop, said that his country attaches particular importance to the development of its relations with Morocco, stressing that they are "strong and fruitful" in various areas.

The Minister was speaking at a ceremony held in honor of the Moroccan Ambassador to Mali, Hassan Naciri, on the occasion of the end of his mission, in the presence of many Malian officials and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Bamako.

On this occasion, Abdoulaye Diop praised the royal diplomacy and its commitment to defending the issues of Mali, in particular, and those of the African continent, in general, highlighting Morocco's remarkable achievements on the path of economic and social development, and thanking the Kingdom for providing support to his country.

During the ceremony, and on the instruction of Mali's Transitional President, the Ambassador of HM the King was elevated to the rank of Officer of the National Order of Mali, the highest distinction awarded to Ambassadors accredited in that country.

Naciri was also received by the President of the National Transitional Council, Colonel Malick Diaw, and held talks with the Minister of Defense, Colonel Sadio Camara, as well as with other Malian personalities.

During these various meetings, the senior Malian officials expressed their high appreciation for the role of HM King Mohammed VI in calming the situation in Mali.

They also praised the royal diplomacy and its commitment to defending the Malian matters, stressing that they count on the support of the Kingdom to back Mali to overcome the difficulties of the current stage.

MAP 29 December 2021

 

