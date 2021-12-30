Traffic Signal Project Next Week on Route 11 in Danville Borough, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week near the signalized intersection of Route 11 (Bloom Street / Old Bloom Road / Walnut Street) and Ferry Street in Danville Borough, Montour County, for a traffic signal project.

Beginning on Tuesday, January 4, through Thursday January 6, a subcontractor for Tra Electric will be performing work in the signalized intersection. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The traffic signal upgrade is part of an ARLE project, which is sponsored by Danville Borough. ARLE is Pennsylvania's Municipal Signal Partnership Program, also known as the "Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) Funding Program". For more information on the program, please visit PennDOT|Traffic Signal Portal.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-337-8802

