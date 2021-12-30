Pharma Blister Packaging Market Insights, Shaping A New Growth Cycle: 2028 | Display Pack, Tekni-Plex, Honeywell

Pharma Blister Packaging Market

The Global Pharma Blister Packaging Market Continues To Grow Owing To Increasing Product Launches by Key Market Players

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pharma Blister Packaging Market Continues To Grow Owing To Increasing Product Launches by Key Market Players ,In the blister packaging market, pharmaceuticals is the largest end-use industry. Pharma blister packaging is widely used to sell tablets and capsules.

Market Overview:

A pharma blister packaging is a type of pre-formed plastic packaging. They are often used in food and small consumer goods. These packages are also often used in pharmaceuticals. A Blister pack is a common term for several different types of plastic packaging. These packages can be found in a variety of different sizes and are often pre-printed with a label or a product name. Below are some of the most common uses for a Blister pack. Pharma blister packaging means a plastic-like package made of polymers. This material is usually thicker and has higher water resistance. It is also easier to cut open than other materials. Moreover, a plastic Blister pack is more likely to have a deep pocket, which is important for medicine packaging. In addition, a pharma blister packaging is safer than a glass bottle, which can break when it is in contact with liquids.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pharma blister packaging market include Display Pack, Tekni-Plex, Honeywell International Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Constantia Flexibles, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, DOW, and Amcor Plc.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing product launches by key market players are expected to create traction in the global pharma blister packaging market. For instance, in September 2019, WestRock Company introduced a new polyethylene flexible packaging, under the name EnviroFlex PE. Another great benefit of pharma blister packaging is its convenience. Many consumers prefer this packaging method because it makes it easy to understand what medications they should take and when. Since they're sealed, it's easier for consumers to take them without forgetting to take them. Furthermore, they can be easily opened with a peg. It's a great convenience for consumers, especially if they want to buy a small quantity of medication. The increasing expansion of pharmaceutical companies in the world is estimated to boost the growth of the global pharma blister packaging market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing burden on the healthcare sector has disrupted the growth of the global pharma blister packaging market. However, key market players have always focused on launching new products and services in the market. This had a very positive effect on the global pharma blister packaging market. For instance, in May 2020, Constantia Flexibles started producing the world's 1st sustainable packaging dedicated production unit in India.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global pharma blister packaging market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 7.2%, owing to increasing product and service launches by key market players. For instance, in January 2021, Sonoco Products Company went into a partnership agreement with Integrated Systems, Inc. (US).

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global pharma blister packaging market, owing to the increasing presence of key market players in the region. For instance, in July 2020, Dow introduced INNATE TF, which is an extension to the INNATE precision packaging family.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth in the global pharma blister packaging market, owing to the increasing expansion of key market players in the region, along with high investment in the packaging industry.

