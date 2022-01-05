Jewish World Magazine Endorses Moe Fields, A New Non-Fiction Book About Fathers and Sons
Amazon "Best Seller" Three Times Since Publication - Reviewers RaveMONROE TWP, NJ, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewish World Magazine Endorses Moe Fields, a new non-fiction book about fathers and sons
Pen Paper Press (PPP) publishing announced today, author Stuart Z Goldstein’s new book, Moe Fields – The Special Bond Between Fathers and Sons won an endorsement from Jewish World magazine based in San Diego, California.
This major book review follows Moe Fields reaching Amazon's "best seller" list three times since publication in June 2021.
“This is a powerful book,” wrote Donald H. Harrison, the 40+ year editor of Jewish World magazine, “a disguised memoir in the form of a novel, about a man who fought and loved fiercely, and the impact he had on the lives of his three sons.
If other men who read this book are like me, they’ll find themselves reflecting on their own relationships with their fathers as well as with their sons.”
According to PPP, the story is told in three parts. It begins with Murray Goldman, who becomes a boxer growing up in the hardscrabble neighborhood of Williamsburg, Brooklyn during the Depression--and in the golden age of Jewish fighters (who essentially controlled every professional weight class). After fighting in the 1932 Golden Gloves, he gives up his dream of being a professional to make money for his family as a bootleg boxer. He adopts the alias of “Moe Fields” to avoid conflict with his religious father, who didn’t believe Jewish kids should be boxing.
Later, he joins the Navy in WWII and heads to Europe aboard a ship used to plan the invasion of southern France and the Yalta conference. His unique skills as a plumber helped save the ship during a German air attack, and he builds a toilet for FDR who stayed onboard after the Yalta conference ended.
The second part of the story is about obstacles and success, starting a plumbing business in Paramus, northern New Jersey in the 1950s. When a brain tumor threatens his life and, later on, a drunk driver causes a horrific car accident crippling his wife at 44, Murray digs deep to turn tragedy into triumph. His three sons struggle seeing their parents physical suffering and financial uncertainty, but they are encouraged by their father’s perseverance.
“Antisemitism and interracial relations are a recurring theme in this book. Perhaps because family members suffered antisemitism, they spurned bigots with racial prejudices. Before he married, Murray had an African-American lover. So did Zach. The Goldmans thought for themselves, made their own decisions regardless of social pressures,” wrote Harrison.
The last third of the book tells the story of Murray’s sons. The story asks the most basic questions about what it means to be a father? Zach, the middle son, marries the daughter of Holocaust survivors. This story arc binds the entire family to these survivors and their extended family in Israel.
Harrison explains, “Each son, in his own way, tried to emulate Murray’s toughness and determination….As you read this chronicle of Murray’s life and of those of the three sons — Alan, Zach, and Gary — you will feel yourself being drawn to this idealized portrait of love and sacrifice.”
Author Stuart Z Goldstein, 71, was one of the longest-serving financial PR spokespersons on Wall Street. He served three CEOs over 20 years as managing director of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs for the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in New York, the primary trade clearinghouse for equities and bonds in the U.S. ($5 trillion daily) and the largest central securities depository in the world ($37 trillion in assets held).
Since the Fall 2021, Moe Fields has garnered consistent praise from book reviewers:
Sheri Hoyte, Managing Editor, Reader Reviews - "If you haven't read Moe Fields, I highly recommend you pick up a copy. Easily one of my favorites this year!... Moe Fields is a touching tribute to fathers and family. It's brings up all these feelings and reads like a novel. Stuart Z Goldstein is a master storyteller.”
Andy Polansky, the Executive Chairman at Weber Shandwick (a global PR advisory firm), wrote, “We all have our Moe Fields. I thought about my own father often reading this book. Goldstein applies his gift of storytelling to bring us Moe Fields, a compelling story about a father’s extraordinary work ethic and indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.”
Charlene Wheeless, best-selling author of “You Are Enough”, a Senior Advisor for Equity and Justice at APCO Worldwide; and Fortune 500 counselor.
Every now and then, if you ‘re lucky, you read a book that stays with you long after you’ve finished it. Moe Fields is that book for me. It is beautifully written… I laughed, I cried, I cringed, I smiled, and most of all I wished I had known Moe Fields. Read the book. And sit with it. You’ll be better off because of it. This was an excellent and worthwhile from start to finish.
SPR Review: “Moe Fields is a stirring tale of resilience, loss, fatherhood, and family loyalty…compelling for its brutal honesty… a raw biography about a different age, but one that resonates deeply in the present day.”
Elsie Maio, Global Branding Expert and the originator of “Soul Branding” wrote, “I have not come across a story in 20 years that has been more rewarding – and touched my soul like this one. I laughed and I cried as Stu’s gripping narrative told this story of family struggle and triumph. Even after I finished reading it, I’ve carried it in my bag for weeks and it sits on my coffee table. Why? Because it reminds me how valuable it is to be alive…to celebrate our faith and love for family. At the end, I came away loving the character of Moe Fields. You will too.”
