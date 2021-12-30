Thermal spray coating Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 14,073.8 Million from 2020 to 2027

Thermal Spray Coatings Market

Electrolube launch next generation uv cure coatings for thermal spray coatings market

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrolube launch next generation uv cure coatings for thermal spray coatings market , Thermal spray coating is a technique for improving the surface of solid materials to provide corrosion, cavitation, wear, and abrasion resistance. Thermal spray coating is also used to give a surface electrical conductivity or insulation, as well as chemical resistance.

The global thermal spray coatings market was worth US$ 8,909.1 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent to US$ 14,073.8 million by the end of 2027. (2019 to 2027).

Market Overview:

Thermal spray coating is used to improve the surface of solid materials to offer resistance to corrosion, cavitation, wear, and abrasion. They also provide electrical conductivity or insulation and chemical resistance to the surface. Aerospace, automotive, industrial gas turbines, and medical.

Competitive Landscape:

Sulzer Ltd, Praxair, Inc., Oerlikon Group, Curtis-Wright Corporation, Bodycote plc. Thermal Spray Technologies Inc., ASB Industries, Inc., Abakan Inc., and Metallisation Ltd .

Key Drivers

Growing demand for thermal coating from aircraft landing gear, propeller hubs, turbine engines, and hydraulics are driving growth of the market. Increasing application of thermal coating from medical devices to provide surface roughening and biological fixation is again augmenting market growth.

New product launch by key players will favor growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, Electrolube Launch Next Generation UV Cure Coatings at SMTConnect to meet the various requirements of electronics, LED and automotive manufacturers, with the additional benefit of rapidly increasing production time and offering even higher levels of performance.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on thermal spray coatings market.

Key Takeaways:

The interior car accessories market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period owing to the rise in the end-user industries around the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices stood at Rs. 51.23 lakh crore (US$ 694.93 billion) in the first quarter of FY22, as per the provisional estimates of gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2021-22. The manufacturing GVA at current value was estimated at US$ 97.41 billion in the first quarter of FY22.

Opportunities in the Market

Over the forecast period, the rising demand for thermal spray coating from the automotive industry is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. In addition, the booming automotive industry, particularly in the United States, is expected to drive market growth. The United States has one of the world's largest automotive markets, according to the International Trade Administration. Light-vehicle sales in the United States reached 17.2 million units in 2018, marking the fourth year in a row that sales have reached or surpassed 17 million units.

Thick coatings are difficult to achieve with thermal spray coating, and the coating formation process is unclear. Thermal spray coating market growth is expected to be hampered by this factor. Furthermore, because these factors can have negative environmental effects, this process necessitates precautions and measures to control noise, dust, fumes, and other issues. Furthermore, market growth is expected to be hampered by volatile raw material prices.

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Metals

Alloys

Carbides

Ceramics

Intermetallic

Others

By Application

Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbines

Automotive

Medical

Others

By Process

Conventional Flame Spray

Plasma Spray

HVOF (High-Velocity Oxy-fuel)

Cold Spray

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

