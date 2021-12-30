Việt Nam, Laos review one-stop-shop inspection model at border gate

VIETNAM, December 30 -

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (right) and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith co-chair the meeting on the one-stop model at Lao Bảo-Densavan border gate. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Laos held an online meeting to review the pilot implementation of the one-stop-shop inspection model at the Lao Bảo (Quảng Trị) – Dansavan (Savannakhet) border gate pair on Wednesday.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith co-chaired the meeting.

The two sides issued a five-point joint communiqué, saying the pilot implementation of the model demonstrates the political resolve of the two Parties and Governments to facilitate trade and travel of people and businesses of the two countries and other regional nations, contributing to boosting socio-economic development.

The joint communiqué stated that the Lao Bảo – Dansavan International Border Gate pair remains the first among seven mentioned in the Greater Mekong Subregion Cross-Border Transport Facilitation Agreement (GMS-CBTA) to implement the “one-stop-shop” inspection model, which not only holds significance to the fulfilment of obligations committed by relevant countries in the agreement but also brings helpful experience to the application of the model in other border gate pairs.

Both sides expressed their determination to work closely together to map out appropriate solutions for the model as well as deal with existing difficulties. — VNS